World Premiere Announced For PALE ERECTIONS: THE MONUMENTS PLAY

Ellicott City, MD - Pale Erections: The Monuments Play, a new play by Gettysburg native Kramer Hardman, will have its premiere production at Howard County Arts Center (8510 High Ridge Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043) for four performances only in May 2022. By up-and-coming playwright Hardman and directed by Karen Land, Pale Erections will play on May 27, 28 at 7:00 PM and May 28, 29 at 1:00PM.

Developed in response to the July 4th, 2020 Militia Protests in Gettysburg, PA, Pale Erections follows two militia soldiers tasked with defending a confederate monument in an isolated corner of a Civil War battlefield. While standing guard, they argue and lament, trying desperately to overcome their growing sense of isolation. Later, they are met by a stranger who plummets them into a nightmare, shaking their confidence in one another and the militia's cause.

The three-person cast features Ian Kress as Orson, Ike Schlossberg as Heins, and Jeff Leinbach as Quentin.

General Admission is $10 and can be purchased here.

The creative team for Pale Erections includes Hardman (book), Land (director), John Rudy (Technical Director and Designer), and Cyd Tokar (Design Consultant and Co-Conspirator).

For more information, please visit themonumentsplay.com. You can also find them on facebook and instagram.