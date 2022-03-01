Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Begins Registration For 2022 Summer Theatre Camp

Registration has begun at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre for its 2022 Summer Theatre Camp which will begin on July 11th.

For over 20 years, Way Off Broadway has been offering budding young actors and actresses the opportunity to hone their craft during the theatre's annual summer camp. These camps focus on all aspects of musical theatre through vocal music, acting exercises, and basic choreography as students rehearse for a full musical production at the end of the session.

This year's camp will be held July 11th - 21st from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday. Camp is open to students ages 9 and older. Registration is $450 per student. Instructors for Way Off Broadway's 2022 Summer Theatre camp will once again be Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer, and Megan E. West, one of Way Off Broadway's performers and music directors.

For it's theatrical production this summer, the camp will be presenting the school version of the smash-hit musical Grease! Specially designed for young actors, this shortened version of the musical is more suitable in content for teens and pre-teens, while retaining the fun-loving spirit and immortal songs that make Grease a favorite among rock 'n' roll fans of all ages. With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together," Grease celebrates Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory. Grease: School Version has a book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatrical Company.

Registration is limited and being done on a first-come, first-serve basis. For complete details about this year's camp, including registration information and Health & Safety Protocols following the Covid Pandemic, visit the theatre's website at www.wayoffbroadway.com.