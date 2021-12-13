Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Cumberland's RING OF FIRE Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 30%

Laurie Newton / Mallory Shear - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 16%

Timoth David Copney - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Artistic Synergy 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Clark - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 21%

Stephanie Hyder - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 15%

Britney Soto - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Danny Durr - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 31%

Scott Ruble - HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 15%

Matthew Bannister - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 28%

Noah Silas - SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS - Rapid Lemon Productions 14%

Tracie M. Jiggetts - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Elizabeth Ung - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 20%

Erin Riley - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 18%

Wes Bedsworth - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players 16%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Glenn Ricci - DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theatre Co 23%

Theresa Olson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 22%

Wes Bedsworth - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 20%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 35%

Lindsey McCormick - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 19%

TJ Lukacsina - DROWNING GIRLS - Strand Theatre Co 14%

Best Musical

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 34%

HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 19%

KILL MOVE PARADISE - Arena Players 11%

Best Performer In A Musical

Montria Walker - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 13%

Adam Marino - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 10%

Alexandra Shephard - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Play

Zipporah Brown - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 15%

Alexandra Shephard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre 13%

Kristine Bainbridge - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Noah Silas - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 24%

O'Malley Steuerman - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 16%

Valerie Lewis - VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 10%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 30%

RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 19%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Authentic Community Theatre 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 22%

RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Productions 14%

HEATHERS - Authentic Community Theatre 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 37%

Heaather McFadden - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 21%

Richard Atha-Nicholls - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Knapp - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 34%

Shanika Freeman - RACHEL - Rapid Lemon Producitons 28%

John Pantazis - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Toby's Dinner Theatre 22%

Best Streaming Play

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Colonial Players of Annapolis 23%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Wyrd Sisters Shakespeare Society 22%

VARIATIONS ON VISION - Rapid Lemon Productions 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mikayla Dodge - RING OF FIRE - Cumberland Theatre 16%

Ryan Perry - ELF - Authentic Community Theatre 13%

Liz Weber - PIPPIN - The Fredericktowne Players 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kimberli Rowley - A MIDSUMEMR NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 33%

Sam Little - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 29%

Jacob Reese - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cumberland Theatre/MEG 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Emma Hooks - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 33%

Steve Lee - MAN OF GOD - Strand Theater Company 23%

Betse Lyons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Strand Theater Company 23%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

DO IT NOW! - Fells Point Corner Theatre/Baltimore Playwrights Festival 55%

CHESS - Third Wall 45%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

BLOOD COUNTESS - Strand Theater Company 17%

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA - Strand Theater Company 15%

WIT - Fells Point Corner Theatre 15%