Video: First Look At DECEIVED At Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre has released a video trailer for DECEIVED, its holiday-season psychological thriller now running through January 4, 2026. The production is a new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s classic play Gas Light, adapted by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson and directed by Vincent M. Lancisi.

DECEIVED centers on Bella, who begins to sense that something is terribly wrong in her own home. As unexplained sounds, flickering lights, and her husband’s insistence that nothing is amiss begin to close in, Bella is drawn into a disturbing web of secrets and manipulation. The play examines the terrifying question at the heart of the story: is she losing her grip on reality, or is she the target of a carefully constructed deception?

Staged as part of Everyman Theatre’s holiday programming, DECEIVED brings the origin of the term “gaslight” to life on stage, combining suspense, psychological tension, and mounting unease. The production offers audiences a darker seasonal option, blending classic mystery with contemporary theatrical storytelling.

Performances of DECEIVED continue at Everyman Theatre through January 4, 2026.

