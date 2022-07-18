The Golden Games: A Golden Girls Musical Game Show is Coming to Baltimore This Month

Picture it: Baltimore, MD: July, 2022

Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again to Baltimore, Maryland to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Put on your trivia caps because lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Love Connection! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Dreyfus, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.

July 28th at Motor House.

Student/Budget Friendly - $20 *Use code BEA5 and save*

General admission: $30 *Use code BEA5 and save*

VIP: $40 - (Includes preferred seating and a post-show meet and greet / #TokenSophia picture with The Golden Gays) *Use code BEA5 and save*

The Golden Gays quickly emerged as the premier Golden Girls musical experience in the country with the perfect musical drag show for the whole family! GG for short, they burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon NYC, then at the famed Rue La Rue Café, where their trivia show video went viral. What began as a flash mob has now skyrocketed to sold-out engagements all across Amera and on the high seas.ic

GG tours with their hit musical shows "Hot Flashbacks", "The Golden Games", ""Thank YULE For Being A Friend," and "Betty & Bea Against Humanity" to enthusiastic audiences in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and the middle of the ocean.

"Hot Flashbacks" premiered Off-Broadway at NYC's Theatre Row in the summer of 2018. They participate in RuPaul's DragCon, New York Comic Con and as many Pride Celebrations as they can cram into June their own GG booth, meeting hundreds of new Golden fans each year. They are the headliners and brand ambassadors of the Golden Fans at Sea cruises presented by Flip Phone Events, Celebrity Cruises and Dream Vacations.

The Golden Gays stars Christopher Eklund (the Blanche), Gerry Mastrolia (the Rose), Jason B. Schmidt (the Dorothy) and a lucky audience member as the "Token Sophia."

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.thegoldengays.net