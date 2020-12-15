Single Carrot Theatre Continues 13th Season With HEALTHY HOLLY'S HIDDEN HIDEAWAY

Healthy Holly's Hidden Hideaway, a new original and interactive play from Single Carrot Theatre, will premiere as a quarantine-safe production in January, with audiences witnessing the story unfold from the comfort of their own phone. Written by Agyeiwaa Asante & April Amara and the Single Carrot Ensemble, Healthy Holly's Hidden Hideaway runs January 13-February 15, 2021.

In 2017, Baltimore's disgraced former mayor removed the confederate statues in the middle of the night and told the public they were being stored in a "pretty safe space." But where are they exactly and what other secrets are hidden with them? From the comfort of your home, you will get phone calls from Maryland's most nefarious characters and honorable heroes as they rely on you in a race to find the secret location of the removed Confederate Monuments and chase missing cash from the Healthy Holly books. Keep your ringer on high and wait for the call, because this theatrical experience will be coming to you by phone call and text.

"Baltimore brought Healthy Holly to national attention, and now Single Carrot Theater is letting Healthy Holly have her day! Healthy Holly's Hidden Hideaway is an innovative approach to theatre that can reach audiences from the safety of their homes!"

Healthy Holly's Hidden Hideaway is the second play of Single Carrot Theatre's innovative, risk-free Season 13: The Edge of Something Good. This season's plays are designed to comply with current directions from city and state authorities, and all actors and crew will provide this performance from their own homes.

Each performance will have a capacity of 12 callers, whether individuals or pods. Additional performances will be added each night as we reach capacity, with up to three performances per night. Tickets for all performances are available now at singlecarrot.com/healthyholly