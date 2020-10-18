Mid-Atlantic Symphony Will Stream Upcoming Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert takes place on November 5 at Easton Church of God.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony will livestream its upcoming concert on November 5. The concert is set to be performed at Easton Church of God at 7:30pm, but will also be available virtually to watch at home.

The program will include Anton Arensky's Variations on a theme by Tchaikovsky, and Antonio Vivaldi's Lute Concerto & Double Concerto for Two Mandolins featuring guitarists Thomas and Alexandra Viloteau, and concluding with Bela Bartok's Divertimento.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://midatlanticsymphony.org/.

