Maryland Ensemble Theatre To Present THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED)

'Tis the season for the Annual Holiday Variety Show and Christmas Pageant at St. Everybody's Non-Denominational Universalist Church! But what's this? None of the acts scheduled have arrived?!? Don't cancel Christmas just yet. Three brave church members are pressed into service to perform the entire show by themselves. Festive, funny, and physical, this delightfully twisted and unhinged trip through our favorite holiday traditions will ensure an experience like no other. Packed with more than enough laughs to stuff a stocking!



The Ultimate Christmas Show is sure to bring a smile to the face of Scrooges and Christmas enthusiasts alike! Whether you're just in it for the presents or are searching for that authentic Christmas feeling, this kooky show has something for everyone. Director Lynn Sharp Spears is eager to bring the Christmas spirit to MET audiences. "The playwrights have called this "respectfully disrespectful," but it's so much more than that! It's surprising, sometimes shocking, informative, funny, and totally entertaining. The cast is a delight to create with and keep me laughing. If you're tired of the same old holiday shows - this one's for you," she shared.



The Ultimate Christmas Show production team includes Director Lynn Sharp Spears, Stage Manager Meg Hughes, Assistant Stage Manager Annie Watsic, Scenic Designer Donna Quesada, Lighting Designer Will Heyser, Sound Designer Lauren Johnson, Costume Designer Sherry Shaner and Properties Lori Boyd.



The cast includes Matt Crawford, Rachel Jones, and Laura Stark.



The Ultimate Christmas Show opens on Friday, December 6, and runs until Sunday, December 29, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You