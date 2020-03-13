Maryland Ensemble Theatre Postpones RETRO PROM

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) announced today that their annual fundraiser, Retro Prom initially scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 22.



"While as of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County, we feel the postponement of our 300+ attendee annual event is a responsible and wise decision to make at this time.", says Kathryn Vicere, Managing Director.



Despite the reschedule of Prom, MET says it still plans that 'the show will go on!' at the theatre's 61 seat Second Stage with this weekend's MET Lab series, next weekend's opening of Giggle, Giggle, Quack, and on their 92 seat Mainstage, with the opening of Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches early next month.



With the risk still currently defined as low in the Frederick area, the additional measures put in place in MET's cleaning regimens & sanitation, and in light of the relatively small capacity spaces, cancellations or postponements are not yet warranted.



That said, with the rapidly evolving news regarding COVID-19, MET does ask the public to stay home if ill - that exchanges will be offered to all who ask. Additionally, MET does intend to follow all instructions of the local, state and federal government with regards to closings.



Please check MET's website at www.marylandensemble.org for current updates and changes.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You