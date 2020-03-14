MET Suspends Operations Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

With the COVID-19 pandemic quickly escalating and Governor Hogan requiring gatherings of 250 or more to be canceled immediately, MET has determined that the only socially responsible action to take at this time is to temporarily suspend its operations beginning Monday, March 16th.

They have released the following statement:

The health and safety of our patrons, partners, artists, students, and staff are of paramount importance. Essential MET staff will be responding to email and phone communications as necessary until further notice.



At this time, we intend to pick up where we left off as soon as restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so, so that MET can continue to bring a vibrancy to our community that only the arts can provide.



MET asks everyone to remember to practice self-care and check our website for updated information about MET happenings and in the meantime,

we will leave the ghost light on.





