Howard County Center for the Arts Opens Registration for Fall Arts Classes

Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's (HCAC) fall educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from kindergarten through adult. Fall arts programs, open to the public, begin on September 10. Classes typically run for eight weeks; workshops take place over one or two days.

Fall classes for children include Saturday Art Studio for ages 5-12, Superhero Secret Origins for ages 10 & up, and Young Author's Workshop for ages 10-14. School's Out programming, in half- or full-day increments, will also be available for grades K-7 on October 5, and a creative writing workshop titled Making Memoirs (grades 6 & up) will be offered on October 21. Teen and adult offerings include Fundamentals of Portrait Painting for ages 14 & up; Techniques in Comedy and Intro to Oils: Simplifying Still Life for ages 18 & up; and two workshops: Process Art for Adults (ages 18 & up) on September 11 and Holiday Printmaking Party (ages 21 & up) on December 8.

Weekly drop-in sessions, which provide an opportunity to sharpen drawing and painting skills in a relaxed setting, will also resume the week of September 12. Options include Gesture, Portrait, and Figure sessions featuring live models; Watercolor sessions, to which participants may bring their own artistic inspiration; and a new addition: Art Journaling. A monitor coordinates all drop-in sessions but instruction is not provided.

Registration and full class listings are available online at hocoarts.org/classes. Class brochures are available for pick-up at the Howard County Center for the Arts; requests for a brochure via mail should be directed to 410-313-ARTS (2787). Howard County Arts Council programs are subject to minimum and maximum numbers of students; early registration is recommended. Current COVID protocols can be found online at hocoarts.org/covid-19.