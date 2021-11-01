Holiday Maker-Mart Returns To Howard County Center For The Arts

The Howard County Arts Council kicks off its annual Holiday Maker-Mart at the Howard County Center for the Arts on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5:30-8:30pm.

Local artists will offer unique and affordable art and handcrafted items for sale including jewelry, wearables, accessories, paintings, glass art, photography, prints, wooden vessels, pottery, greeting cards, and more.

This year, the Maker-Mart will also include an exciting new feature: a juried Holiday Pop-Up Market showcasing a select group of artists selling handcrafted creations. The juried market will run from December 3-12, providing another great opportunity to 'shop local,' 'buy handmade,' and support local artists during the holiday season! The hours for the Pop-Up Market are Tuesday-Friday 4-8pm, and Saturday-Sunday 12-4pm.

Admission to the Holiday Maker-Mart is free. For more information, call 410-313-ARTS (2787), visit hocoarts.org/makermart, or email visitorservices@hocoarts.org.