Hippodrome Theatre Announces Vaccination Requirement at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

The Hippodrome Theatre today announced that vaccine-eligible guests aged 12 and over attending any performance at the historic venue will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Children 11 and younger will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, all guests are required to wear a face mask securely covering their mouths and noses in the venue (except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas).

Individuals 12 or older who require an accommodation for the vaccine requirement due to a medical reason or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours in advance of the event or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours in advance of the event. The vaccine policy for all events at the theatre will begin on Sept. 2, 2021, and is currently set to run through Dec. 31, 2021. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data with public health and government guidance.

"The health and safety of everyone who enters our historic theatre is of the utmost importance and concern," said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome Theatre. "As we continue to monitor current state and national data, we want to do as much as possible to aid in reducing the risk and spread of COVID-19." Following the lead of indoor venues, Legler said that many venues throughout the country recently expanded their vaccination policy beyond performers and backstage crew to include audiences.

To attend a performance at the theatre, all ticket holders must abide by the following:

A guest is considered fully vaccinated, with a FDA or WHO authorized vaccine, meaning their last dose must have been administered at least 14 days before attending the event.

The vaccinated guest must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with a physical vaccination card, or a photograph of the card, or a digital vaccination record stored on a phone or electronic device. Proof must include the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine and date of the last dose administered.

Children 11 and younger will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All guests must wear a face mask that securely covers their nose and mouth.

A matching photo ID is required with a valid ticket for the event. Guests younger than age 18 without ID must be accompanied by an adult with proper identification.

Guests 12 and over who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Self-reported vaccination or negative test records not verified by a third party health care provider are not acceptable.

Unless otherwise noted, children under two, including babies in arms, are not allowed in the theatre.

Current ticket holders will be informed of the policies via email this week and again in pre-show emails, and should contact their point of purchase to discuss options. Notices will be placed at all entrances.

The Hippodrome also recommends guests not attend an event if they are feeling unwell, experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccination, please visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine for the latest scheduling information.

For full details, BaltimoreHippodrome.com.

In addition to vaccination and mask requirements, the Hippo0drome has implemented the following health and safety updates at the theatre:

Increased fresh air filtering and intake throughout the theatre

Installed touchless security systems at entrances

Installed touchless ticket scanning devices

Installed touchless sinks and toilets in all restrooms

Provided hand sanitation stations throughout the building

Increased routine cleaning and sanitation throughout the building

All employees staffing events are vaccinated and masked

As the Hippodrome has previously stated, if there are additional changes, ticket holders will be updated through their point of purchase and on the Hippodrome website.

