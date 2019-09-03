GOODNIGHT MOON Opens MET's Fun Company Season

One of the most cherished children's books of all times springs to life onstage in this delightful and imaginative musical for the whole family, presented by MET's Fun Company, Frederick's premiere Theatre for Young Audiences. Bunny's room magically comes alive as he dances and sings his way to sweet dreams through nursery rhyme scenes with dancing bears with chairs, the Cat and the Fiddle, the Cow Jumping Over the Moon and even a trip through the night sky with dancing constellations.



Goodnight Moon is a bedtime staple in homes around the country, and now it has come to life on the MET Stage! Director Julie Herber says of this crowd-pleasing, nostalgic story, "This season is full of visually stimulating theatre for young ones and Goodnight Moon starts us off with a bang. The Great Green Room that is so familiar to those who have read the book comes to life with vibrancy and a whole lot of fun!" Children and parents alike are sure to enjoy the silly songs and crazy characters in this classic tale.



The Goodnight Moon production team includes Director Julie Herber, Music Director Jordan Stocksdale, Stage Manager Barbara Stultz, Scenic Designer Kevin Cole, Costume Designer Stephanie Hyder and Puppet Design Vanessa Strickland.



The cast includes: Wilson Seltzer as Boy/Bunny, Karli Cole as Mouse/Dog/Baby Bear, Tori Weaver as Old Lady/Dish & Spoon/Mama Bear, Jack Evans as Tooth Fairy/Cat/Papa Bear, and Joy Campbell and Zoie Higgs are puppeteers.



Goodnight Moon opens on Saturday, September 21 and runs until Sunday, October 13; All shows are on Saturdays and Sundays. Showtimes are 10:30 am and/or 1:30 pm - check the schedule for exact dates and times. Tickets are $12. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





