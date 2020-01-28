Brandon Shaw McKnight Will Reprise His Role in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW At Iron Crow Theatre

Iron Crow Theatre has announced that 2019 Broadway World Regional Award Winner, and Equity actor Brandon Shaw McKnight, will reprise his celebrated role of Rocky in their upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show - Valentine's Day Edition, set to run at Baltimore Theatre Project February 7, 2020 through February 16, 2020, Directed and Choreographed by Resident Artist Quae Simpson and Music Directed by Jay DeVaughn. Tickets are on sale now.

"I'm thrilled to return to a role that has opened up some kind of confidence in me, and now having received the 2019 Broadway World Award just backs that up," said Brandon Shaw McKnight, who plays Rocky. "I love Iron Crow Theatre and I can't wait to bring in another enjoyable performance to the stage with an unbelievably talented cast right beside me."

"We're thrilled to have Brandon Shaw McKnight back at Iron Crow Theatre to reprise his unbelievable performance as Rocky in our most anticipated event of the season," said Artistic Director Sean Elias. "Every so often there comes a performer and a role that together create a perfect combination of excitement, awe, and intrigue. We think Brandon has found that combination, and we're so lucky he did so here at Iron Crow Theatre."

BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, brought to you by TodayTix, recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement across the region. Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included as possible nominees, honoring productions that opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Baltimore's favorite annual award-winning tradition, The Rocky Horror Show, returns with a Valentine's Day twist like you've never seen before! Experience this quintessential queer theatrical experience live on stage - complete with call-outs, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props! In this live stage musical best known for the 1980's cult film, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter transvestite scientist Dr. Frank 'N' Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." Bring your sweetheart (or sweethearts!) to this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic thriller, now more daring and outrageous than ever!

Iron Crow Theatre's production also benefits Baltimore's Moveable Feast, a fellow non-profit organization dedicated to providing those with life-threatening diseases nutritious meals for which they otherwise could not afford, alongside nutritional counseling and other support services. Since 2016, over $6,000 has been donated to Moveable Feast through Iron Crow Theatre's annual production of The Rocky Horror Show.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership this year with Iron Crow Theatre," said Jessica Kohnen, Interim Executive Director of Moveable Feast. "Moveable Feast is honored to work alongside a fellow nonprofit organization that promotes inclusivity and elevating the voices of the queer community. The show is not one to be missed! What a great way to celebrate with the ones you love by seeing this fantastic production all while supporting Moveable Feast."

"Raising funds for Moveable Feast was the catalyst for Iron Crow Theatre's creation back in 2009," said Sean Elias, Iron Crow Theatre's Artistic Director. "Our partnership with Moveable Feast goes back to the roots of this company. It's a continued honor to stand alongside Moveable Feast in the fight against disease and hunger while simultaneously honoring the history of our theatre."

Featuring Asia-Ligé Arnold as Columbia, Timoth David Copney as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, Nicholle D'Anna as Phantom, Benjamin Eisenhour as Riff-Raff, Danielle Irene Harrow^ as Magenta, Brett Klock as Brad Majors, Brandon Shaw McKnight* as Rocky, Nicholas Miles^ as Narrator/Phantom, Connor O'May as Eddie/Dr. Scott/Phantom, Sam Slottow as Phantom, and Bailey Walker as Janet Weiss.

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Richard O'Brien. Directed and Choreographed by

Quae Simpson^. Musical Direction by Jay DeVaughn with Stage Management provided by River Hansen^. Set Design by Jericho Stage, Lighting Design by Janine Vreatt^, and Costume Design by Danielle Irene Harrow^. Safer Spaces training provided by

Shawna Potter of Hollaback! Baltimore.

* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association, the professional union for actors and stage managers in the United States. // ^ Denotes Iron Crow Theatre Resident Artist.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ironcrowtheatre.org/rockyvday. All performances take place at the historic Baltimore Theatre Project located at 45 West Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.





