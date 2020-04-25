Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Announces Streaming Performances and More Digital Content Through the End of April

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced more digital content they will be presenting through the end of April.

On April 25 at 3pm, Principal Tuba Aubrey Foard will perform live on the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Facebook page.

The orchestra will also present Facebook watch parties and additional live content on April 27 and 29.

On April 28, you can listen to an "Off The Cuff" podcast at the orchestra's website here.

On Thursday, April 30 at 5pm, there will be a virtual governing members lounge.

For more information about the BSO's Offstage series, visit bsomusic.org/bso-offstage.





