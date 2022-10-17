Baltimore Center Stage Announces BEST OF BCS Weekend

Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) welcomes audiences of all ages to celebrate the fall season during Best of BCS Weekend, five days of community-driven activities and festivities that amplify BCS' commitment to hosting and supporting local organizations and events.

The first ever Best of BCS Weekend will take place throughout the company's property from October 27 through October 31, 2022, which coincides with the theater's debut of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo'.

"During this Best of BCS weekend, we're offering an abundant range of programming and activities that center partnership, conversation, civic participation and community," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "Activating our building in this way is core to how BCS is not only celebrating 60 years of producing compelling theater, but also building on that legacy to create an organization that really does hold something for everyone."

A part of the company's 60th anniversary season, Best of BCS Weekend will feature a wide variety of events and activations that feature BCS' partnerships with Blaq Pride, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Creative Alliance, EarlOrrin Productions, and The American Red Cross, as well as special discounts for tickets to Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo'.

Festivities include:

AIN'T NO MO' (various times): $16.19 tickets to Preview Performances October 27 through October 30, 2022 with code FLIGHT1619

Fasten your seatbelts- it's going to be an outrageous ride. Jordan E. Cooper's masterful no-holds-barred comedy is a surreal journey through Black America as Peaches, a narrator and flight attendant, invites Black Americans to board African American Airlines' one-way Flight 1619 back to Africa for a mass exodus. She guides the audience through a mosaic of vignettes that use satire, allegory, and speculative fiction to explore the value of Black lives in a country so intertwined with them in this "campy, shrewd, mortifying, scary, devastating, and deep" play (The New York Times).

This co-production with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will allow BCS audiences to see this play right here in Baltimore before it hits Broadway. The production runs through November 20, 2022.

Blaq Pride Community Night, October 27 (6:30PM-7:20PM)

In honor of Blaq Pride Month, Baltimore Center Stage is hosting a night of celebration and togetherness before a showing of Ain't No Mo'. Use code "BCSCOMMUNITYNIGHTS" for a $5 full-admission ticket and a complimentary drink.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, October 28-29 (9:00PM) General Admission: $25

It's time to rocket back to 1975 with an interactive movie night of the timeless cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. BCS is teaming up with Creative Alliance and EarlOrrin Productions, LLC's Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror for two nights. The performances feature Betty O' Hellno and her spectacular cadre of performers. Expect a costume contest, popcorn and a whole lot of fishnet.

Kerplunk! Art-Making Workshop, October 29 (11AM-1PM), Free

Baltimore Center Stage will host Kerplunk!, Creative Alliance's series of drop-in art-making workshops for people of all ages, in the Main Lobby. This month's session will feature a Halloween-themed project that will be fun for everyone of any age.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, October 31 (3:00PM-8:00PM)

Baltimore Center Stage partners with The American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, October 31, 2022. Join BCS in the lobby from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, to donate blood that will help people in our community. One donation can save up to three lives, and anyone who registers will receive two complimentary tickets to Ain't No Mo'. There is also a costume contest with special prizes. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.

Baltimore Center Stage's first priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our audiences, staff, artists, and guests. Our current policy is that masks must be worn at Baltimore Center Stage and may only be removed in designated eating and drinking areas. For the most up to date COVID Safety Guidelines, visit our website: www.centerstage.org/visit/covid-19-response.

Designated the State Theater of Maryland in 1978, Baltimore Center Stage provides the highest quality theater and programming for all members of our communities, including youth and families, under the leadership of Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. Baltimore Center Stage ignites conversations and imaginations by producing an eclectic season of professional productions across two mainstages, through engaging community programs, and with inspiring education programs. Everything we do at Baltimore Center Stage is led by our core values-chief among them being Access For All. Our mission is heavily rooted in providing active and open accessibility for everyone, regardless of any and all barriers, to our Mainstage performances, education initiatives, and community programming.

For more information, visit www.centerstage.org.