Ballet Theatre Of Maryland to Host Annual Ballet In The Garden At The Historic Hammond Harwood House

Before Ballet Theatre of Maryland kicks off its performances in residence at Maryland Hall, the company will open its season with Ballet in the Garden at the historic Hammond-Harwood House on September 21st. This unique performance features smaller classical works in a charming garden setting and includes a complimentary glass of wine.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Ballet in the Garden at Hammond-Harwood House is an intimate performance that many audience members have come to look forward to each year. The natural beauty of the gardens heightens the elegance of classical ballet while also bringing our patrons up close to the dancers. This year, we present sneak previews of our upcoming productions Giselle and La Esmeralda as well as neoclassical and character dance works. We hope you’ll join us for this hidden gem of a performance.”

From Giselle, which the company performs in October, Ballet in the Garden will feature several solo variations and a pas de deux. From La Esmeralda, which premieres in April, the performance will excerpt a variation and a small group piece. Also on the program are three character dance pieces by Ukrainian choreographer Pavlo Virskey, a pas de deux from the ballet Paquita, and an original work by BTM principal dancer Isaac Martinez.