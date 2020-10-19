Adventure Theatre Announces Commissions for Winterfest

Plays include Big Snow by Gregory Keng Strasser, Connection by Diego Maramba & Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck and more.

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced five new commissions to a total of six playwrights for WinterFest. These scripts are expected to form a new holiday production for family audiences to be premiered at Adventure Theatre in the coming months. The selected scripts and playwrights were from an open call for new scripts in the summer of 2020 and chosen by a panel of artists after a public reading of all the submitted scripts at Jingle in July on July 26." In all, Jingle in July presented 31 plays over eight hours in a digital production sponsored by Adventist Healthcare.

The selected plays and writers-all local to the DMV-are:

Big Snow

by Gregory Keng Strasser

Connection

by Diego Maramba & Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck

Uri & Ora Light the Menorah

by Robyn Shrater Seemann

Sibling Rivalry: A Sumerian Tale of the Birth of Winter

by Nicholas Michael Bashour

The Cranky Penguin

by Keegan Patterson

These six individuals join six other writers previously announced to complete commissions by Adventure Theater to write new plays of folk and fairy tales for virtual fieldtrip productions. In addition, during the COVID pandemic, ATMTC is developing four full-length musicals for family theatre.

Executive Team members Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to give voice to these talented, emerging writers while expanding the body of holiday works for family theatre. Says Kong, " Working with these writers confirms my belief and commitment to developing and presenting the talented wealth of local storytellers in the DMV. Through these new works, every child will find themselves and joy in the holiday stories."

For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

