Adventure Theatre Announces Commissions for Winterfest
Plays include Big Snow by Gregory Keng Strasser, Connection by Diego Maramba & Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck and more.
Adventure Theatre MTC has announced five new commissions to a total of six playwrights for WinterFest. These scripts are expected to form a new holiday production for family audiences to be premiered at Adventure Theatre in the coming months. The selected scripts and playwrights were from an open call for new scripts in the summer of 2020 and chosen by a panel of artists after a public reading of all the submitted scripts at Jingle in July on July 26." In all, Jingle in July presented 31 plays over eight hours in a digital production sponsored by Adventist Healthcare.
The selected plays and writers-all local to the DMV-are:
Big Snow
by Gregory Keng Strasser
Connection
by Diego Maramba & Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck
Uri & Ora Light the Menorah
by Robyn Shrater Seemann
Sibling Rivalry: A Sumerian Tale of the Birth of Winter
by Nicholas Michael Bashour
The Cranky Penguin
by Keegan Patterson
These six individuals join six other writers previously announced to complete commissions by Adventure Theater to write new plays of folk and fairy tales for virtual fieldtrip productions. In addition, during the COVID pandemic, ATMTC is developing four full-length musicals for family theatre.
Executive Team members Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to give voice to these talented, emerging writers while expanding the body of holiday works for family theatre. Says Kong, " Working with these writers confirms my belief and commitment to developing and presenting the talented wealth of local storytellers in the DMV. Through these new works, every child will find themselves and joy in the holiday stories."
For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.