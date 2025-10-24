Vicente Amigo Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

Flamenco Master and Grammy Award-winning Vicente Amigo will return to Vienna next month. The performance is on November 19th at Wiener Stadthalle.

Vicente Amigo, considered one of the greatest names in flamenco guitar worldwide, will be performing at the Wiener Stadthalle - Halle F on November 19, 2025! This special concert, organized by Stagepass and Gen-Z Entertainment, will offer music lovers an unforgettable night with passionate melodies and a captivating stage performance.



Heir to Paco de Lucia's throne, Grammy award-winning flamenco star Vicente Amigo, who has given life to world-renowned names from Sting to Bob Dylan, from John McLaughlin to Alejandro Sanz with his guitar and has become legendary with his concerts around the world, is known for his impressive technique and emotional depth. The Latin Grammy award-winning artist continues to expand the boundaries of flamenco with albums such as Tierra, Memoria de los Sentidos and Poeta.