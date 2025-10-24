 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Vicente Amigo Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

The performance is on November 19th.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Vicente Amigo Comes to Wiener Stadthalle Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Flamenco Master and Grammy Award-winning Vicente Amigo will return to Vienna next month. The performance is on November 19th at Wiener Stadthalle.

Vicente Amigo, considered one of the greatest names in flamenco guitar worldwide, will be performing at the Wiener Stadthalle - Halle F on November 19, 2025! This special concert, organized by Stagepass and Gen-Z Entertainment, will offer music lovers an unforgettable night with passionate melodies and a captivating stage performance.

Heir to Paco de Lucia's throne, Grammy award-winning flamenco star Vicente Amigo, who has given life to world-renowned names from Sting to Bob Dylan, from John McLaughlin to Alejandro Sanz with his guitar and has become legendary with his concerts around the world, is known for his impressive technique and emotional depth. The Latin Grammy award-winning artist continues to expand the boundaries of flamenco with albums such as Tierra, Memoria de los Sentidos and Poeta.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Austria News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
Death Becomes Her
129 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
119 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Waiting for Godot
26 ratings

Waiting for Godot

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos