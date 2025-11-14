 tracker
Schwanensee - Imperial Ballet & Live Orchestra Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

The performance is set for 22 November 2025.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
Schwanensee - Imperial Ballet & Live Orchestra Comes to Wiener Stadthalle Image
Schwanensee - Imperial Ballet & Live Orchestra will perform at Wiener Stadthalle this month.

Experience the magic of the Swan Lake premiere in an unparalleled harmony of dance and music. As the elegant swans glide across the stage to the sounds of a live orchestra, Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece comes to life once again.

Immerse yourself in a world full of grace and enchantment that will touch your heart and inspire your soul to dream. An unforgettable evening awaits.

The performance is set for 22 November 2025.




