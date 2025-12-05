The Salzburg Festival Sets Dates and Programming For 2026

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Salzburg Festival announced its 2026 season, offering a wide-ranging program of opera, theater and concerts that runs July 17 through Aug. 30, 2026, with an additional Whitsun (Pfingst) series from May 22–25.

The summer lineup will present 208 performances under the festival theme “Panorama of Love,” combining classic works such as Bizet’s “Carmen” and Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” with several new commissions and premieres.

The season’s concerts feature an international roster of soloists and ensembles, with high-profile names and pianists scheduled across the series.

Tickets for the 2026 Salzburg Festival are being offered through the festival’s official ticketing channels, with published prices spanning a broad range to accommodate different events and seating categories; recent reporting noted ticket prices running from about €10 for some offerings up to roughly €485 for premium events.

For more information on individual productions, dates and ticket availability visit the Salzburg Festival’s official site.

