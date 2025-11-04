CISAD Comes to Vienna in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Set in the 13th century, six years after the Mongol invasion of Neyshabur, Gaat narrates the resistance and struggle of the people of Shiraz against the Mongol army, as they attempt to invade Takht-e Jamshid, destroy the Jaam-e Jam, and eradicate the Persian language in Iran.

The concert-theatrical Cisad (Gaat), created by Sohrab Pournazeri and produced by Tahmores Pournazeri, with a different storyline—again focused on resistance and the defense of cultural heritage and Iranian territorial integrity—was staged for 33 nights in the summer and fall of 2024 at Sa’adabad Palace, attended by over 140,000 spectators. This project provided a cultural image of Iran’s national treasures to the world and served as a reminder of patriotism and self-reliance to the youth. Following its success in Iran, Gaat was also staged in 12 cities across the United States and Canada, attracting more than 50,000 spectators.

The performance is on 7 November.

Performance in original language without subtitles

Duration approx. 2 hours

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.