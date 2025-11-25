DARK TENOR Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After the overwhelming success of the first part of his "Rock Meets Classic - Symphony of Light" tour in the fall of 2024, which was completely sold out, Dark Tenor continues his musical journey with a second part. Fans can look forward to a unique live experience that impressively blends classical music, opera, and modern rock elements.

Billy, known for his unparalleled ability to combine the dramatic power of classical music with the energy of modern rock, will once again take his audience on an emotional journey. With his extraordinary voice and flair for captivating staging, Billy Andrews, through his show Dark Tenor, manages to cast works by composers like Beethoven, Mozart, and Verdi in a new, exciting light without losing their essence. The "Rock Meets Classic - Symphony of Light" tour is more than just a concert – it is a visual and acoustic production that transports the audience into a world of light, shadow, and sound. In doing so, The Dark Tenor succeeds in reinterpreting the depth and beauty of classical music, bringing it closer to a modern audience.

For those who missed the first part of the tour, there is now the opportunity to experience this extraordinary spectacle live. The second part of the "Rock Meets Classic - Symphony of Light" tour promises not only musical highlights but also an emotional rollercoaster ride that will be remembered long after the last note fades away.

About The Dark Tenor: As a member of the Dresden Kreuzchor and the choir of the Semper Opera Dresden, Billy Andrews is no stranger to the world of classical music. A trained tenor, he moved from Dresden to Berlin in 2010, escaping the rigid mechanisms of classical music to find a way to make it accessible to everyone. In 2014, Billy Andrews launched the project The Dark Tenor, and since then, he has impressively and successfully built a bridge between classical music and rock. Since his debut album "Symphony of Light", Dark Tenor has evolved into a celebrated phenomenon known not only for its innovative sounds and profound musical experiences but also for boldly taking the classical genre into the 21st century by incorporating modern technologies. After all, the world's first 3D-printed illuminated cello, "Poppy," has become an indispensable part of Dark Tenor's shows!

