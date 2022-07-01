Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at Schönbrunn Palace

After the massive success in 2019, ELISABETH, the Musical about Austria's famous empress, is back at Schönbrunn Palace for a three-night-only run. You might never witness a concert in such a unique location perfect for one if not the most successful Austrian musical, written by Michael Kunze (book and lyrics) and Silvester Levay (music). The concert feels like a celebration of the show's unbroken success. Since opening night in 1992, ELISABETH has become a global phenomenon. More than twelve million people have seen the story about Elisabeth's tragic life and death. A Musical National treasure, history Made In Austria.

Gil Mehmert (Director), Simon Eichenberg (Staging), together with Michael Römer (Musical Director) recreated their 2019 concept with a significant ( and tbh, long overdue) detail. The Leading part now will be shared by two actresses, one playing the young and innocent girl, while the other portrays the grown-up lady. Therefore the show's Hit "Ich Gehör Nur Mir" was the perfect transformation song, cleverly staged by Eichenberg.

After Pia Douwes and Viktor Gernot starred as Elisabeth and Emperor Franz-Joseph back in 2019, Maya Hakvoort (Elisabeth) and André Bauer (Emperor Franz-Joseph) are back in their career-changing parts. Bliss to see how much Hakvoort and Bauer enjoyed being back on stage as Austrias most famous historical couple. Lots of memories are brought back in front of the picturesque Palace.

Schönbrunn Palace ©Katharina Schiffl

Bauer managed to keep his charismatic timbre over the years. Once an Emperor, always an Emperor. Same for Maya Hakvoort. She has sung ICH GEHÖR NUR MIR uncountable times, but this place is giving her performance a never heard before feeling. Maybe it is the Royal Playground, the outstanding VBW Musical Orchestra, or both. Nevertheless, Hakvoort took the audience by storm with a, let's call it, once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Abla Alaoui as the Young Elisabeth ©Katharina Schiffl

Abla Alaoui (Esmeralda in the upcoming production of Disneys The Hunchback Of Notre Dame) is playing Young Elisabeth, the newly added part. An upgrade for the concert, in many ways. Her portrait of a young and innocent girl, pushed into the Royal life corset, breaks your heart at an early point of the show. If the show comes back as an en-suite production in the next couple of years, we might have found our next ELISABETH in Abla Alaoui.

Mark Seibert is back in his signature role as THE DEATH. Seibert is what Seibert does. He knows how to pull the strings and win his audience. Still handsome, charming, and admirable. His duet ( Die Schatten Werden länger) with Lukas Perman (Archduke Rudolf) is, to no surprise, a showstopping moment. (apart from the Deaths whip)

Mark Seibert ( The Death) ©Katharina Schiffl

David Jakobs (an entertainingly sarcastic Luigi Lucheni) returns to the concert, with Daniela Ziegler as the wickedly evil Archduchess Sophie and Hans Neblung as Duke Max from Bayern. With the ensemble and the already mentioned VBW Orchestra, ELISABETH In Concert is a Musical Spectacular. A celebration of a unique piece of art, one of the most significant Musical Events in the country. More than 30.000 sold tickets left the producers no choice but to bring the concert back in 2023.

©Katharina Schiffl

Schedule ELISABETH 2023

29. Juni 2023

30. Juni 2023

01. Juli 2023

at Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna.