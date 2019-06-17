BWW Review: I AM FROM AUSTRIA at Raimund Theatre

Some things in life only happen in the theatre. Final performances are always something special. It is time to say good bye to a show, to fellow cast members, to the theatre you have been working in. Yesterdays final performance of I AM FROM AUSTRIA in the Raimund Theatre in Vienna was one of these once in a lifetime experiences. More than half a million people have seen the show since it's world premiere in September 2016. I AM FROM AUSTRIA is one of the most successful shows in the history of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien.

The curtain went up for the Opening Number and the house went totally crazy. The audience welcomed the cast with standing ovations. The next three hours went out to be a very emotional last ride for cast and audience accompanied by a red-white-red sea of lights. Every story needs an end to open spaces for something new. It was also the last performance in the Raimund Theatre as the audience has known it for ages. Tears of sadness and joy have been shed in this beautiful building. Christian Struppeck, together with Prof. Dr. Franz Patay (General Manager VBW) talked us through some of the changes they have planed for the Raimund Theatre after the show. Struppeck also talked about his recent work with CATS and what it takes to put on a first class show. Loads of exciting insights, we should arrange an interview some day.

Vienna is getting a refurbished and even more beautiful Raimund Theatre, which will re open in 2020. with another one beautiful production. Many said goodbye to I AM FROM AUSTRIA but some also said good bye to the old house. It was like walking down the memory lane. Never ending curtain calls, speeches and tons of goosebumps, something only a live performance is able to create. A magical place because it is filled with special people on stage, off stage and in the auditorium. I AM FROM AUSTRIA is moving to Japan and who knows, maybe the show is coming back home some day. Now it's time to start a new chapter. Good bye I AM FROM AUSTRIA, good bye good old Raimund Theatre and hello to all the new things to come.

Curtain Call pictures © by Diane Bauer Photos. More theatre pics on her facebook and Instagram page.





