Space Eye: Ars Electronica Solutions Designs Visitor Center Launches

Ars Electronica Solutions contributed with specially adapted developments to the design of the interactive and playful knowledge transfer on site in Niedermuhlern.

Sep. 22, 2023

On Saturday, September 23, “Space Eye” will begin operations in the Gantrisch Nature Park near Bern: a multimedia visitor center that communicates current research on space and the environment and makes Switzerland’s largest public telescope as well as an 8K planetarium accessible to interested people of all ages. Ars Electronica Solutions contributed with specially adapted developments to the design of the interactive and playful knowledge transfer on site in Niedermuhlern (CH).

In the observatory, visitors go on a journey through various stations that deal with topics related to satellites and the universe. Touch screens, touch tables and an elevation model with interface are used. The animated astronaut figure Nova guides visitors through the story, sharing exciting insights and first-hand information as an expert. Together, they improve their knowledge about planets, satellites, the environment in space and the technology used for this purpose. An interactive touch wall, which can be operated by several people at the same time, provides a personal experience of the fascinating world of space: if you touch individual points, information as well as images are displayed on the screen. The content of the visitor center, which is supported by Ars Electronica Solutions, ranges from the history of space travel to current observations of the heavens to scientific considerations on the relevance of sustainability in space.

About Space Eye

Space Eye is a leading institution in the fields of research, education and innovation, with a focus on STEM professions, sustainability and digitalization. The Uecht Observatory Foundation assumed responsibility for the development and operation of the Space Eye, which sets new standards in knowledge transfer and promotion of networking between business, science and the public. This continues a long tradition of Swiss research and innovation that began as early as 1951 with the establishment of a private astronomical observatory by engineer and foundation founder Willy Schaerer on Uecht.

­­About Ars Electronica Solutions

Ars Electronica Solutions specializes in the development, design and implementation of interactive and multisensory experiences. The team has extensive experience translating challenging content into accessible exhibition formats. A key focus of the work is the ability to present information in a way that people of all ages can understand. In doing so, the team is characterized by a passion for communicating complex subject matter that is transformed into exciting experiential scenarios.



