Winners Revealed For the 2025 Green Room Awards

Victoria’s theatre industry came together on Monday May 5th at the Comedy Theatre to reveal the winners for the 2025 Green Room Awards and the recipients are still celebrating. The night’s big winners with 3 or more awards were: Counting And Cracking (7), My Brilliant Career (5), Candide (5), The Passion Of Saint Nicholas (4), Share House - The Musical (4), The Grinning Man (3), The Crying Room: Exhumed (3) And Groundhog Day (3). The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Margaret Haggart OAM for her illustrious career in opera.
The ceremony was co-hosted by Alison Whyte and Joti Gore and the line-up of performers included Kala Gare who got the ceremony off to a stunning start as she performed a 2-song medley from MY BRILLIANT CAREER; an exhilarating dance performance by Christopher Gurusamy from ANADA: DANCE OF JOY followed; then Judi Perl rocked the house with her performance of One Bedroom Apartment from SHARE HOUSE – THE MUSICAL; comedian Alex Hines delighted the audience with her parody song on fashion; co-host Joti Gore closed the evening with his rendition of Minnie The Moocher from his nominated cabaret show.
Attendees at the ceremony included Reuben Kaye, Nadine Garner, Robert Grubb, Ruva Ngwenya, Tyran Parke, Anne-Louise Sarks, Stuart Maunder, Elise McCann, Dean Bryant, Jude Perl and many more. Photos from the arrivals and ceremony will be available later today.
The entire ceremony is available for viewing at: www.greenroom.org.au/live
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:
Stephen Nicolazzo for Shrapnel – presented by Kadimah Yiddish Theatre
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONGS:
Geraldine Quinn for The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
OUTSTANDING WRITING:
Geraldine Quinn for The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Joe Noonan (Production Design) for Apocalipstik – presented by Liz Smith, Katie Rowe, Tom Downey as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:
Otto & Astrid – The Stages Tour – presented by Salvador Dinosaur and Parrot Ox as part of Melbourne Fringe Clare Bartholomew and Daniel Tobias
OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION:
Shanon D Whitelock for Apocalipstik – presented by Liz Smith, Katie Rowe, Tom Downey as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:
The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
OUTSTANDING ARTISTE:
Geraldine Quinn for The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO CABARET:
Trevor Jones for Outstanding Contribution to Cabaret
OUTSTANDING WORK:
The Crying Room: Exhumed – presented by The Substation and Club Greg International
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:
Marcus Ian McKenzie for The Crying Room: Exhumed
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE: (Two Awards)
Body of Knowledge – presented by Melbourne Fringe
In Place – presented by Na Djinang Circus with Circa Cairns as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival
OUTSTANDING SOUND WORK: (Two Awards)
The Crying Room: Exhumed – presented by The Substation and Club Greg International
Desastres – presented by Now or Never
OUTSTANDING DESIGN:
Justin Talplacido Shoulder, Matthew Stegh, Anthony Aitch, Fausto Brusamolino and Corin Ileto for ANITO – presented by Arts House and RISING
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT:
The team of Conduit Bodies – presented by Arts House and Melbourne Fringe in association with Arts Centre Melbourne – Alter State
OUTSTANDING WORK BY OR FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES:
Body of Knowledge – presented by Melbourne Fringe in association with Creative Brimbank
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:
Arkadia (Melanie Lane) – presented by The Substation and RISING
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:
Safehold (Sandra Parker) – presented by Dancehouse
OUTSTANDING DESIGN – SOUND:
Anna Whitaker for Fertile Ground – presented by Dancehouse
OUTSTANDING DESIGN – LIGHT:
Damien Cooper for Momenta – presented by Sydney Dance Company and Arts Centre Melbourne
OUTSTANDING DESIGN – VISUAL:
Eugyeene Teh (Set & Costume) for Arkadia – presented by The Substation and RISING
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER(S): (Two Awards)
Trevor Dunn for The Solos – presented by Weave Movement Theatre and Dancehouse
Arabella Frahn-Starkie for Pictures & Ghosts – presented by Dancehouse
BREAKING GROUND AWARD:
Harrison Ritchie-Jones for 2024 body of work
OUTSTANDING CREATION:
Cuddle (Harrison Ritchie-Jones) – presented by Arts House
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:
Spring Has Sprung or The Beautiful Show – presented by Pummel Squad (Cooper Donald McDonald, Harry McGee and Ludomyr Kemp-Mykyta)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: (Two Awards)
Brigid Gallacher for Milk and Blood – presented by fortyfivedownstairs
Hayley Edwards for Shitbag – via Tiny Table Reads as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN:
Meg Wilson for The Exact Dimensions of Hell – presented by Mackey, Darling & Collaborators
OUTSTANDING WRITING:
Liv Satchell for Ballkids (or, scenes from a friendship) – presented by VIMH with La Mama Theatre as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:
Kitan Petkovski for The Inheritance – presented by fortyfivedownstairs
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN:
Yanto Shortis for Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under The Sea by Pummel Squad – presented as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN: (Two Awards)
Alex Hines, Alex Orlando-Smith and Riley McCullagh (Set & Costume Design) for Putting On A Show – presented by Sons of Stratford as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Pummel Squad (Cooper Donald McDonald and Harry McGee) (AV / Production Design) for Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under The Sea – presented by Pummel Squad
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:
Interior – presented by Rawcus with presenting venue The Substation
OUTSTANDING ARTIST – LEADING ROLE:
Jude Perl for Share House – The Musical – presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents
OUTSTANDING ARTIST – SUPPORTING ROLE:
Jennifer Vuletic for The Grinning Man – presented by Salty Theatre and Vass Productions
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OR FEATURED ENSEMBLE:
The Company for The Grinning Man – presented by Salty Theatre and Vass Productions
OUTSTANDING NEW AUSTRALIAN MUSIC THEATRE WRITING:
Jude Perl, Desiree Munro, Brendan Tsui for Share House – The Musical – presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents
OUTSTANDING DESIGN:
Britni Leslie (Costume) for Ruthless! The Musical – presented by Stagebugs Productions
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:
Freya List for The Grinning Man – presented by Salty Theatre and Vass Productions
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – MUSIC:
Brendan Tsui for Share House – The Musical presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – STAGE:
Tyran Parke for Elegies: A Song Cycle – presented by Clovelly Fox Productions
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:
Share House – The Musical – presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents
OUTSTANDING ARTIST – LEADING ROLE:
Ruva Ngwenya for TINA – The Tina Turner Musical – presented by TEG/Dainty
OUTSTANDING ARTIST – SUPPORTING ROLE:
Genevieve Lemon for Sister Act – presented by Crossroads Live
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE/FEATURED ENSEMBLE:
The Company for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING NEW AUSTRALIAN MUSIC THEATRE WRITING:
Dean Bryant & Sheridan Harbridge (Book) Mathew Frank (Music) Dean Bryant (Lyrics) for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING DESIGN: (Two Awards)
Rob Howell (Set & Costume) for Groundhog Day – presented by GWB Entertainment & Whistle Pig in association with Marriner Group, TEG and GFOUR Productions
Paul Kieve (Visual-Illusions) for Groundhog Day – presented by GWB Entertainment & Whistle Pig in association with Marriner Group, TEG and GFOUR Productions
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:
Amy Campbell for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – MUSIC:
Victoria Falconer for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – STAGE:
Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day – presented by GWB Entertainment & Whistle Pig in association with Marriner Group, TEG and GFOUR Productions
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:
My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE: (Two Awards)
Michael Petruccelli for Eucalyptus – presented by Victorian Opera and Opera Australia
Katherine Allen for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: (Two Awards)
Juel Riggal for The Children’s Bach – presented by Lyric Opera of Melbourne
Doug Kelly for La Rondine – presented by Victorian Opera
OUTSTANDING DESIGN:
Dann Barber (Set and Costumes) Matt Scott (Lighting) for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:
Dean Bryant (Direction) for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera
OUTSTANDING MUSICAL ACHIEVEMENT:
Orchestra Victoria, Ben Northey (Conductor) for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:
Candide – presented by Victorian Opera
OUTSTANDING NEW AUSTRALIAN WRITING:
S. Shakthidharan (writer) with Eamon Flack (Associate Writer) for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:
Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITION & SOUND DESIGN:
Stefan Gregory for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN:
Katie Sfetkidis for Body of Work
OUTSTANDING SET+ COSTUME DESIGN:
Dale Ferguson for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:
Eamon Flack (director) & S. Shakthidharan (associate director) for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE: (Two Awards)
Heather Mitchell for RBG: Of Many, One – presented by Sydney Theatre Company
Nadie Kammallaweera for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:
Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival
OUTSTANDING CREATIVE COLLABORATION: (Special Award)
Ilbijerri Theatre and Melbourne Theatre Company for Blak in the Room
ASSOCIATION AWARDS:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:
Margaret Haggart OAM
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:
Phillip Rhodes
Goffredo Mameli
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO SECTOR OR COMMUNITY:
Soft Centre: Supermodel Late Night presented by Now or Never
GEOFFREY MILNE AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO INDEPENDENT THEATRE:
Yvonne Virsik
