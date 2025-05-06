Winners Revealed For the 2025 Green Room Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Victoria’s theatre industry came together on Monday May 5th at the Comedy Theatre to reveal the winners for the 2025 Green Room Awards and the recipients are still celebrating. The night’s big winners with 3 or more awards were: Counting And Cracking (7), My Brilliant Career (5), Candide (5), The Passion Of Saint Nicholas (4), Share House - The Musical (4), The Grinning Man (3), The Crying Room: Exhumed (3) And Groundhog Day (3). The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Margaret Haggart OAM for her illustrious career in opera.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Alison Whyte and Joti Gore and the line-up of performers included Kala Gare who got the ceremony off to a stunning start as she performed a 2-song medley from MY BRILLIANT CAREER; an exhilarating dance performance by Christopher Gurusamy from ANADA: DANCE OF JOY followed; then Judi Perl rocked the house with her performance of One Bedroom Apartment from SHARE HOUSE – THE MUSICAL; comedian Alex Hines delighted the audience with her parody song on fashion; co-host Joti Gore closed the evening with his rendition of Minnie The Moocher from his nominated cabaret show.

Attendees at the ceremony included Reuben Kaye, Nadine Garner, Robert Grubb, Ruva Ngwenya, Tyran Parke, Anne-Louise Sarks, Stuart Maunder, Elise McCann, Dean Bryant, Jude Perl and many more. Photos from the arrivals and ceremony will be available later today.

The entire ceremony is available for viewing at: www.greenroom.org.au/live

Full List of Winners

CABARET:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:

Stephen Nicolazzo for Shrapnel – presented by Kadimah Yiddish Theatre

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONGS:

Geraldine Quinn for The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

OUTSTANDING WRITING:

Geraldine Quinn for The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Joe Noonan (Production Design) for Apocalipstik – presented by Liz Smith, Katie Rowe, Tom Downey as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:

Otto & Astrid – The Stages Tour – presented by Salvador Dinosaur and Parrot Ox as part of Melbourne Fringe Clare Bartholomew and Daniel Tobias

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION:

Shanon D Whitelock for Apocalipstik – presented by Liz Smith, Katie Rowe, Tom Downey as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:

The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

OUTSTANDING ARTISTE:

Geraldine Quinn for The Passion of Saint Nicholas – presented by Geraldine Quinn as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO CABARET:

Trevor Jones for Outstanding Contribution to Cabaret

CONTEMPORARY AND EXPERIMENTAL PERFORMANCE:

OUTSTANDING WORK:

The Crying Room: Exhumed – presented by The Substation and Club Greg International

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:

Marcus Ian McKenzie for The Crying Room: Exhumed

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE: (Two Awards)

Body of Knowledge – presented by Melbourne Fringe

In Place – presented by Na Djinang Circus with Circa Cairns as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival

OUTSTANDING SOUND WORK: (Two Awards)

The Crying Room: Exhumed – presented by The Substation and Club Greg International

Desastres – presented by Now or Never

OUTSTANDING DESIGN:

Justin Talplacido Shoulder, Matthew Stegh, Anthony Aitch, Fausto Brusamolino and Corin Ileto for ANITO – presented by Arts House and RISING

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT:

The team of Conduit Bodies – presented by Arts House and Melbourne Fringe in association with Arts Centre Melbourne – Alter State

OUTSTANDING WORK BY OR FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES:

Body of Knowledge – presented by Melbourne Fringe in association with Creative Brimbank

DANCE:

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:

Arkadia (Melanie Lane) – presented by The Substation and RISING

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:

Safehold (Sandra Parker) – presented by Dancehouse

OUTSTANDING DESIGN – SOUND:

Anna Whitaker for Fertile Ground – presented by Dancehouse

OUTSTANDING DESIGN – LIGHT:

Damien Cooper for Momenta – presented by Sydney Dance Company and Arts Centre Melbourne

OUTSTANDING DESIGN – VISUAL:

Eugyeene Teh (Set & Costume) for Arkadia – presented by The Substation and RISING

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER(S): (Two Awards)

Trevor Dunn for The Solos – presented by Weave Movement Theatre and Dancehouse

Arabella Frahn-Starkie for Pictures & Ghosts – presented by Dancehouse

BREAKING GROUND AWARD:

Harrison Ritchie-Jones for 2024 body of work

OUTSTANDING CREATION:

Cuddle (Harrison Ritchie-Jones) – presented by Arts House

INDEPENDENT THEATRE:

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:

Spring Has Sprung or The Beautiful Show – presented by Pummel Squad (Cooper Donald McDonald, Harry McGee and Ludomyr Kemp-Mykyta)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: (Two Awards)

Brigid Gallacher for Milk and Blood – presented by fortyfivedownstairs

Hayley Edwards for Shitbag – via Tiny Table Reads as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN:

Meg Wilson for The Exact Dimensions of Hell – presented by Mackey, Darling & Collaborators

OUTSTANDING WRITING:

Liv Satchell for Ballkids (or, scenes from a friendship) – presented by VIMH with La Mama Theatre as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:

Kitan Petkovski for The Inheritance – presented by fortyfivedownstairs

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN:

Yanto Shortis for Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under The Sea by Pummel Squad – presented as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN: (Two Awards)

Alex Hines, Alex Orlando-Smith and Riley McCullagh (Set & Costume Design) for Putting On A Show – presented by Sons of Stratford as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Pummel Squad (Cooper Donald McDonald and Harry McGee) (AV / Production Design) for Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under The Sea – presented by Pummel Squad

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:

Interior – presented by Rawcus with presenting venue The Substation

MUSIC THEATRE – INDEPENDENT/FRINGE:

OUTSTANDING ARTIST – LEADING ROLE:

Jude Perl for Share House – The Musical – presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents

OUTSTANDING ARTIST – SUPPORTING ROLE:

Jennifer Vuletic for The Grinning Man – presented by Salty Theatre and Vass Productions

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OR FEATURED ENSEMBLE:

The Company for The Grinning Man – presented by Salty Theatre and Vass Productions

OUTSTANDING NEW AUSTRALIAN MUSIC THEATRE WRITING:

Jude Perl, Desiree Munro, Brendan Tsui for Share House – The Musical – presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents

OUTSTANDING DESIGN:

Britni Leslie (Costume) for Ruthless! The Musical – presented by Stagebugs Productions

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:

Freya List for The Grinning Man – presented by Salty Theatre and Vass Productions

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – MUSIC:

Brendan Tsui for Share House – The Musical presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – STAGE:

Tyran Parke for Elegies: A Song Cycle – presented by Clovelly Fox Productions

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:

Share House – The Musical – presented by Arts Centre Melbourne presents

MUSIC THEATRE – COMMERCIAL/FUNDED:

OUTSTANDING ARTIST – LEADING ROLE:

Ruva Ngwenya for TINA – The Tina Turner Musical – presented by TEG/Dainty

OUTSTANDING ARTIST – SUPPORTING ROLE:

Genevieve Lemon for Sister Act – presented by Crossroads Live

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE/FEATURED ENSEMBLE:

The Company for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING NEW AUSTRALIAN MUSIC THEATRE WRITING:

Dean Bryant & Sheridan Harbridge (Book) Mathew Frank (Music) Dean Bryant (Lyrics) for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING DESIGN: (Two Awards)

Rob Howell (Set & Costume) for Groundhog Day – presented by GWB Entertainment & Whistle Pig in association with Marriner Group, TEG and GFOUR Productions

Paul Kieve (Visual-Illusions) for Groundhog Day – presented by GWB Entertainment & Whistle Pig in association with Marriner Group, TEG and GFOUR Productions

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:

Amy Campbell for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – MUSIC:

Victoria Falconer for My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION – STAGE:

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day – presented by GWB Entertainment & Whistle Pig in association with Marriner Group, TEG and GFOUR Productions

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:

My Brilliant Career – presented by Melbourne Theatre Company

OPERA:

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE: (Two Awards)

Michael Petruccelli for Eucalyptus – presented by Victorian Opera and Opera Australia

Katherine Allen for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: (Two Awards)

Juel Riggal for The Children’s Bach – presented by Lyric Opera of Melbourne

Doug Kelly for La Rondine – presented by Victorian Opera

OUTSTANDING DESIGN:

Dann Barber (Set and Costumes) Matt Scott (Lighting) for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:

Dean Bryant (Direction) for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL ACHIEVEMENT:

Orchestra Victoria, Ben Northey (Conductor) for Candide – presented by Victorian Opera

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:

Candide – presented by Victorian Opera

THEATRE COMPANIES:

OUTSTANDING NEW AUSTRALIAN WRITING:

S. Shakthidharan (writer) with Eamon Flack (Associate Writer) for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE:

Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITION & SOUND DESIGN:

Stefan Gregory for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN:

Katie Sfetkidis for Body of Work

OUTSTANDING SET+ COSTUME DESIGN:

Dale Ferguson for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION:

Eamon Flack (director) & S. Shakthidharan (associate director) for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE: (Two Awards)

Heather Mitchell for RBG: Of Many, One – presented by Sydney Theatre Company

Nadie Kammallaweera for Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION:

Counting and Cracking – presented by University of Melbourne Arts and Culture | A Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji Co-Production for Rising Festival

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE COLLABORATION: (Special Award)

Ilbijerri Theatre and Melbourne Theatre Company for Blak in the Room

ASSOCIATION AWARDS:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Margaret Haggart OAM

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Phillip Rhodes

Goffredo Mameli

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO SECTOR OR COMMUNITY:

Soft Centre: Supermodel Late Night presented by Now or Never

GEOFFREY MILNE AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO INDEPENDENT THEATRE:

Yvonne Virsik

Comments