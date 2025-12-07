Theatre Works Executive Director, Dianne Toulson, Announces Planned Departure

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After eight years of transformative leadership, Theatre Works Executive Director Dianne Toulson has announced that she will step down from the role in 2026.

Dianne's eight-year tenure has been defined by major achievements across artistic programming, organisational strategy, and precinct development.

She joined Theatre Works at a time when the organisation faced significant structural and financial challenges, and the possibility of closure was very real. Under her leadership, Theatre Works not only recovered but rebuilt its foundations and emerged stronger, more ambitious, and more deeply connected to its artistic community.

In 2025, the company achieved the highest box office results in its 45-year history - more than a 50% increase on any previous year, reflecting the organisation's renewed artistic strength, sector relevance, and audience engagement. This milestone was a collective achievement made possible by the artists, staff, board, donors, partners, and audiences who have supported Theatre Works through an extraordinary period of renewal and growth.

Theatre Works now operates an expanded multi-venue precinct comprising the Acland Street Main Theatre, the Explosives Factory, the new TWiSK Rehearsal Space, and the Black Box Café and Outdoor Stage. These spaces support year-round development, presentation, and community engagement, a transformation that has reshaped how the organisation serves artists and audiences.

Two works developed under Dianne's producing leadership will tour nationally in 2026, and three productions will be featured on the VCE curriculum, marking a significant milestone in Theatre Works' contribution to education and the wider cultural landscape. The precinct now welcomes over 30,000 visitors annually and supports more than 600 artists each year, positioning Theatre Works as one of the country's most vital independent theatre hubs.

“Leading Theatre Works has been hard, beautiful, and profoundly meaningful work”, comments Dianne Toulson.

“It has demanded everything and it has given back more than I ever expected. The achievements of these years belong to many hands: the artists who took risks, the staff who went far beyond their remit, the board who backed bold ideas, the partners and donors who believed in our vision, and the audiences who kept showing up. I carry all of them with me as I step toward the next chapter.”

Theatre Works Chair, Robert Buckingham, paid tribute to Dianne Toulson:

“The board of Theatre Works thanks Dianne for her leadership, passion and unwavering commitment to the sector. In the eight years that Dianne has led Theatre Works, she has taken it from potential closure to one the great success stories of independent theatre in Australia. One of her greatest achievements was to negotiate and manage a major redevelopment of our theatre, which added a new backstage and rehearsal space that makes it fully accessible for both actors and audiences. In short – she is a legend.”

Dianne will continue to lead the organisation into 2026, ensuring a smooth handover and the continued momentum of major projects and partnerships.

