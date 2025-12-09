HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION Extends Melbourne Run

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will extend its Melbourne engagement at the Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre in Brunswick.

Presented by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Imagine, and Eventim Live, the exhibition will continue welcoming visitors of all ages and will remain open daily. Organizers note that the extension will allow more fans to experience what is described as the most comprehensive touring exhibition to explore the wider world of Harry Potter.

The installation features interactive environments, original costumes, and props spanning the Harry Potter films, the Fantastic Beasts series, and the Tony Award–winning stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Guests engage with multimedia elements and personalized moments throughout the exhibition, which utilizes immersive design and technology.

TICKETING

Tickets begin at $31 for adults and are available through the Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre. The exhibition is located at 62 Dawson Street, Brunswick, VIC 3056. More information is available through the official ticketing page.

