Irish Music Group Celtic Thunder Sets Australian Tour

The internationally renowned Irish music phenomenon, Celtic Thunder, has announced its brand-new show, An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder, which will tour Australia in March 2026. Tickets on sale Wednesday, December 3 at 10.00 am here.

Known for blending traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, Celtic Thunder has sold millions of albums and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder features a carefully curated set list of their greatest hits, from classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favourites. The show also serves as a reunion for the group. An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder will see Emmet, Damian, Neil, and Ronan perform some of Celtic Thunder’s greatest songs and welcome some old friends along the way.

“We wanted to create something truly special for our fans, something that feels personal and celebratory,” says Damian McGinty, long-time Celtic Thunder Principal. “This show is about reconnecting with the music, with each other, and with the people who have supported us throughout the years. It’s a chance to relive the magic of Celtic Thunder more intimately, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this experience with our audience.”

Tour Dates

TWEED HEADS – Twin Towns – Thursday March 12

BRISBANE – BCEC – Friday March 13

CALOUNDRA – The Events Centre – Saturday March 14

NEWCASTLE – Civic Theatre – Sunday March 15

SYDNEY – State Theatre – Tuesday March 17

CANBERRA – Playhouse – Wednesday March 18

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Friday March 20

ADELAIDE – Festival Hall – Sunday March 21

PERTH – Regal Theatre – Tuesday March 24