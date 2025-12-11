SAINTS Comes to La Mama Courthouse in February

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elbow Room Theatre will offer a new spin on the witch in history this February in their latest show presented by La Mama. Performances of Saints run 6-27 Feb 2026.

One moment you're on the right side of history, beyond all earthly criticism. The next, you're not, and you never were. It's a dangerous game, judging good and evil, and it's only getting tougher to discern which is - witch.

SAINTS imagines an England of 1654, where the monarchy has been overthrown, the Parliament of Saints has been declared, and Ireland has been... occupied. All of Anna's prophecies have come true. To her friends, this makes her a saint; to her enemies, a witch. But who's lighting the fire this time?

Elbow Room has a long and celebrated history of holding up mirrors to their audiences, creating hilarity and discomfort simultaneously during their incisive productions.

Emily Tomlins, co-director and Elbow Room co-artistic director, said, "Inspired in equal measure by true events and by nineties witchcraft movies, SAINTS is an imaginative satire of a world on the edge of changing forever. It will take audiences on a journey through the seeds of British colonialism, and of resistance to it."

Marcel Dorney, writer and Elbow Room co-artistic director, said, "We want to bring to the stage people living in what was, to them, a new world of communication, transformed by technology, illuminated by radical thought and spiritual urgency, saturated with apocalyptic danger and transformative possibility. They knew

their world was about to change utterly, and ordinary people felt closer to it than they'd ever dreamed."

In SAINTS people desperately want to be on the right side of history. If only we could know what that was.

Australia - Melbourne Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (Regent Theatre, Melbourne) 54.5% of votes 2. TWELFTH NIGHT (St Kilda Botanical Gardens) 18.3% of votes 3. MJ THE MUSICAL (Her Majesty's Theatre) 16% of votes Vote Now!