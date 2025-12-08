Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards; Comedy Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne 51%

MJ THE MUSICAL

24%

Christopher Wheeldon -- Her Majesty's Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

18%

Callum Marshall -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Nathan M. Wright -- Athenaeum

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

54%

William Ivey Long -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

MJ THE MUSICAL

14%

Paul Tazewell -- Her Majesty's Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

12%

Cortnee Jarvis -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

THE WHALE

7%

Catherine Elliott -- The Alex Theatre

HAMLET

6%

Tait Adams -- fortyfivedownstairs

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

4%

Isabel Hudson -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Dale Ferguson -- Comedy Theatre

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

41%

Alex Timbers -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

DEAR EVEN HANSEN

22%

Dean Bryant -- Arts Centre Melbourne

TWELFTH NIGHT

16%

Jennifer Sarah Dean -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

MJ THE MUSICAL

13%

Christopher Wheeldon -- Her Majesty's Theatre

ROBIN HOOD

4%

Carl Whiteside -- Central Park

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Christopher Luscombe -- Athenaeum

HEMLINES

1%

Amelia Gilday -- Theatre Works

THE WHALE

34%

Jennifer Sarah Dean -- The Alex Theatre

BLOOD WEDDING

32%

Deborah Leiser-Moore -- Theatre Works

HAMLET

17%

Iain Sinclair -- Fortyfivedownstairs

THE 39 STEPS

17%

Damien Ryan -- Comedy Theatre

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

47%

- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

MJ THE MUSICAL

15%

- Her Majesty's Theatre

BLOOD WEDDING

13%

- Theatre Works

TWELFTH NIGHT

12%

- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

ROBIN HOOD

7%

- Central Park

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

4%

- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

HAMLET

3%

- Fortyfivedownstairs

HEMLINES

0

- Theatre Works

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

51%

Kenneth Posner -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

BLOOD WEDDING

17%

Sidney Younger -- Theatre Works

MJ THE MUSICAL

14%

Natasha Katz -- Her Majesty's Theatre

THE WHALE

9%

Kris Chainey -- The Alex Theatre

HAMLET

4%

Natalia Velasco Moreno -- fortyfivedownstairs

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

Trudy Dalgleish -- Comedy Theatre

TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP

1%

Tomas Clifford -- Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Solidarity Hall

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

42%

Jack Earle -- Athenaeum

TWELFTH NIGHT

33%

David Youings -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

ROBIN HOOD

19%

Maxwell Simon -- Central Park

TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP

6%

Caelan Morris -- Festival Hub: Trades Hall - Solidarity Hall

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

55%

- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

TWELFTH NIGHT

18%

- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

MJ THE MUSICAL

16%

- Her Majesty's Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

6%

- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

- Athenaeum

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

41%

Karis Oka -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

15%

Eddie Perfect -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

TWELFTH NIGHT

14%

Stephanie John -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

ROBIN HOOD

10%

Lucy May Knight -- Central Park

MJ THE MUSICAL

7%

Ilario Grant -- Her Majesty's Theatre

MJ THE MUSICAL

7%

Liam Damons -- Her Majesty's Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Georgia Laga'aia -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Beau Woodbridge -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Jason Donovan -- Athenaeum

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

31%

- Comedy Theatre

HAMLET

25%

- Fortyfivedownstairs

BLOOD WEDDING

24%

- Theatre Works

THE WHALE

20%

- The Alex Theatre

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

53%

David Korins -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

TWELFTH NIGHT

16%

Ishan Vivekanantham -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

MJ THE MUSICAL

15%

Derek McLane -- Her Majesty's Theatre

THE WHALE

10%

Harry Gill -- The Alex Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

4%

Jeremy Allen -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Hugh Durrant -- Athenaeum

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

56%

Peter Hylenski -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

MJ THE MUSICAL

21%

Gareth Owen -- Her Majesty's Theatre

THE WHALE

17%

Jack Burmeister -- The Alex Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

6%

Paul Charlier -- Comedy Theatre

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

35%

Erin Clare -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

TWELFTH NIGHT

18%

Claire Warrillow -- St Kilda Botanical Gardens

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

9%

Rob Johnson -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

7%

Tom Wren -- Regent Theatre, Melbourne

MJ THE MUSICAL

7%

Derrick Davis -- Her Majesty's Theatre

MJ THE MUSICAL

6%

Josslyn Hlenti Afoa -- Her Majesty's Theatre

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Joel Creasey -- Athenaeum

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

5%

Harry Targett -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

MJ THE MUSICAL

3%

Penny McNamee -- Her Majesty's Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Carmel Rodrigues -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Natalie O'Donnell -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Verity Hunt-Ballard -- Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

38%

Anthony Phelan -- Comedy Theatre

THE WHALE

36%

Sebastian Li -- The Alex Theatre

THE WHALE

27%

Tanya Schneider -- The Alex Theatre

44%

Comedy Theatre

35%

Theatre Works

22%

Athenaeum

