Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia

Taylor Swift has added new international dates to her "Eras Tour." Joined by Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act for select dates, Swift will play next summer in the U.K., Australia, Japan, Spain, Ireland, Germany, Portugal, and more.

Fans can sign up here to be the first to know about how they can buy tickets.

Swift is currently on tour in America, featuring opening acts like Paramore, beabad00bee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Owenn.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift International Tour Dates

Wed, Feb 7, 2024 - Tokyo Dome - Tokyo, Japan - More Info

Thur, Feb 8, 2024 - Tokyo Dome - Tokyo, Japan - More Info

Fri, Feb 9, 2024 - Tokyo Dome - Tokyo, Japan - More Info

Sat, Feb 10, 2024 - Tokyo Dome - Tokyo, Japan - More Info

Fri, Feb 16, 2024 - Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) - Melbourne, Australia - More Info

Sat, Feb 17, 2024 - Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) - Melbourne, Australia - More Info

Fri, Feb 23, 2024 - Accor Stadium - Sydney, Australia - More Info

Sat, Feb 24, 2024 - Accor Stadium - Sydney, Australia - More Info

Sun, Feb 25, 2024 - Accor Stadium - Sydney, Australia - More Info

Sat, Mar 2, 2024 - National Stadium, Singapore - Singapore, SG - More Info

Sun, Mar 3, 2024 - National Stadium, Singapore - Singapore, SG - More Info

Mon, Mar 4, 2024 - National Stadium, Singapore - Singapore, SG - More Info

Thur, May 9, 2024 - Paris La Défense Arena - Paris, France - Register

Fri, May 10, 2024 - Paris La Défense Arena - Paris, France - Register

Fri, May 17, 2024 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden - Register

Fri, May 24, 2024 - Estádio Da Luz - Lisbon, Portugal - Register

Thur, May 30, 2024 - Estadio Santiago Bernabéu - Madrid, Spain - Register

Sun, Jun 2, 2024 - Groupama Stadium - Lyon, France - Register

Fri, Jun 7, 2024 - Bt Murrayfield Stadium - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Register

Sat, Jun 8, 2024 - Bt Murrayfield Stadium - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Register

Fri, Jun 14, 2024 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool, United Kingdom - Register

Sat, Jun 15, 2024 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool, United Kingdom - Register

Tue, Jun 18, 2024 - Principality Stadium - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Register

Fri, Jun 21, 2024 - Wembley Stadium - London, United Kingdom - Register

Sat, Jun 22, 2024 - Wembley Stadium - London, United Kingdom - Register

Fri, Jun 28, 2024 - Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland - Register

Sat, Jun 29, 2024 - Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland - Register

Fri, Jul 5, 2024 - Johan Cruijff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Register

Sat, Jul 6, 2024 - Johan Cruijff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Register

Tue, Jul 9, 2024 - Stadion Letzigrund Zürich - Zürich, Switzerland - Register

Sat, Jul 13, 2024 - San Siro Stadium - Milan, Italy - Register

Thur, Jul 18, 2024 - Veltins Arena - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Register

Tue, Jul 23, 2024 - Volks Park Stadion - Hamburg, Germany - Register

Sat, Jul 27, 2024 - Olympia Stadion - Munich, Germany - Register

Fri, Aug 2, 2024 - Pge Narodowy - Warsaw, Poland - Register

Fri, Aug 9, 2024 - Ernst-happel-stadion - Vienna, Austria - Register

Fri, Aug 16, 2024 - Wembley Stadium - London, United Kingdom - Register

Sat, Aug 17, 2024 - Wembley Stadium - London, United Kingdom - Register

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates in America

March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

March 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 1 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 2 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 13 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 21 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 22 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 23- Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 5 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 7 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 21 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

June 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 4- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 9 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

June 23 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

June 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium

July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

July 23 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

July 28 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

July 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium

August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift Latin America Tour Dates

Thur, Aug 24, 2023 - Foro Sol- Mexico City, Mexico

Fri, Aug 25, 2023 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico

Sat, Aug 26, 2023 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico

Thur, Nov 9, 2023 - Estadio River Plate - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Fri, Nov 10, 2023 - Estadio River Plate - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sat, Nov 18, 2023 - Estádio Nilton Santos - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sat, Nov 25, 2023 - Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil

Sun, Nov 26, 2023 - Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil