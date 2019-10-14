THE CHOIR OF MAN Brings Adele, Queen, Katy Perry, And More To Arts Centre Melbourne

Fresh from a hugely successful world tour, including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a sell-out Sydney season, "the ultimate-feel good show" The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. Featuring songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns 'n' Roses and more, the cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

Nine mates welcome you to their local pub, The Jungle: a beautifully hospitable haunt where brioche buns are out, banter and ballads are in, and the community can gather over a few brewskis and leave their troubles behind.

The Choir of Man is here to remind you of everything you love about an old-fashioned pub, complete with a working beer tap. From the faded décor to the loveable characters, the stage is set for a show that will blast through the ceiling and make you want to watch it again and again.

Tickets on sale from 9am, Tuesday 15 October: www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





