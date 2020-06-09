Hugh Sheridan, Gorgi Coghlan, and Gretel Killeen Join Episode 7 Of Arts Centre Melbourne's BIG NIGHT IN

Star of the stage and screen Hugh Sheridan, journalist and musical theatre performer Gorgi Coghlan and humourist and social /political commentator Gretel Killeen will join John Foreman for Episode 7 of the weekly digital variety series Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In. The series, which has been extended until July 8 due to popular demand, was developed as part of Arts Centre Melbourne's digital hub Together with You, in response to the temporary closure of Arts Centre Melbourne's venues due to COVID-19.

Hugh Sheridan is an Australian actor, musician and television presenter who first achieved fame as Ben Rafter in the television series Packed to the Rafters. He is a four-time Logie Award winner in the 'Most Popular Actor' category and has appeared in the mini-series, INXS: Never Tear Us Apart, as well as House Husbands, Play School and Five Bedrooms. An accomplished musician, Hugh released an album in 2009, Speak Love, and has performed at Carols in the Domain. In 2015, he formed The California Crooners Club and toured Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Gorgi Coghlan has been a regular co-host on The Project for the past seven years. Her vast experience in television has seen her co-host the Logie Award-winning morning show The Circle, be the Melbourne reporter on Channel Nine's The Today Show and Early Edition News and a regular reporter on the 6pm Nine News Bulletin. Gorgi is also an accomplished and classically trained singer and has appeared on Carols by Candlelight, Singing Bee and ABBAMANIA. Her live stage performances also include We Will Rock You, where in 2003 she was hand-picked by Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor for the smash hit Queen/Ben Elton musical.

Gretel Killeen started her career in media and the arts after dropping out of law studies and accidentally performing comedy while reading a serious poem. Since then she's appeared on and hosted radio and television shows across the nation, written several best-selling novels, been a leading voice artist, won a Mo Award for her comedy, directed a documentary on AIDS orphans in Zambia, entertained Australian troops around the world, written as a travel writer in Antarctica, Turkey and Namibia, performed as an actor on stage and screen, and written/filmed and been a spokesperson for humanitarian organisations both nationally and internationally for more than twenty years.

Big Night In regular Trevor Ashley will continue to delight and Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating will provide some satirical political commentary. Past guests who have joined John Foreman include David Campbell, Jemma Rix, Mirusia, Human Nature, Christie Whelan Brown, Rohan Browne, Courtney Act, Lucy Durack, Tania Doko, Ben Gerrard and the cast of American Psycho: The Musical, Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore, Bert and Patti Newton, Vika and Linda Bull, Gretel Killeen, Aled Jones, Sam Mac, Josh Piterman and Meghan Picerno.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 1 June it will begin welcoming Victorians back to its Theatres Building, under the iconic spire, in time for the winter school holidays from June 27 in the first part of a staged reopening. Arts Centre Melbourne will also continue to engage with audiences through its digital online hub - Together with You.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne's website.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You