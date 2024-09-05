HADESTOWN Will Premiere in Melbourne Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seen by three million, streamed by over 350 million and adored by fans all around the world, singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s acclaimed West End and Broadway musical phenomenon Hadestown will premiere in Melbourne at the Her Majesty’s Theatre in May 2025.

Hadestown broke Theatre Royal Sydney box office records when it went on sale earlier this year for the Sydney season, and Melbourne audiences are expected to snap up tickets for the cult musical with the same enthusiasm.

“Melbourne audiences embrace musicals like no other city and in return musicals delight in performing here due to the rousing receptions and support that they receive.Hadestown will be no exception. Creator and writer Anaïs Mitchell is such an extraordinary talent and her musical is magical, bold, exciting and full of love & promise,” said Suzanne Jones of JONES Theatrical Group.

Presented by Opera Australia and JONES Theatrical Group, Hadestown won eight Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2019, including Best Score and Best Director and is still playing to packed houses five years later.

Originating as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theatre project, along with her artistic collaborator, Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown was transformed into a genre-defying musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the sweeping ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. The hit musical also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience and invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting)

