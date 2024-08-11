Baker, O'Hara, Tripolino, & More Join JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour; Sydney Performances Added

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional cast members for the Australian tour of the award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR have been revealed.

Caiaphas will be played by Elliot Baker, most recently seen as Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera for Opera Australia and Really Useful Group at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne, while Annas will be played by John O'Hara who portrayed Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical. Australian star of the UK production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Robert Tripolino, will return to play the role of Jesus during the Perth season (Michael Paynter will play Jesus in Sydney and Melbourne). Robert has numerous UK and Australian theatre credits including Marius in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), Roger in Rent (Sydney Opera House), Omar in Aladdin (Australian tour), Chino in West Side Story (Arts Centre Melbourne) and Jamie in The Last Five Years (La Boite).

The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Adam Noviello, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Daniel Raso, Clay Roberts, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki and Liam Wigney.

These talented artists join Michael Paynter as Jesus (in Sydney and Melbourne), Javon King as Judas and Mahalia Barnes as Mary. The performers playing the roles of Pilate and Herod will be announced at a later date.

Due to huge demand, new tickets for performances in Sydney have been released for sale. The Sydney season at the Capitol Theatre will now run from 6 November through until 12 January. Tickets for the Melbourne season at the Princess Theatre went on sale last week, while tickets for the Perth season at the Crown Theatre are on pre-sale from tomorrow.

Producer John Frost, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am elated with the strong, dynamic performers who are joining Michael, Javon and Mahalia in the cast of this award-winning production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. The vocal and choreographic demands of the roles are enormous, plus some of the cast play instruments on stage, so it has been a huge challenge to cast the show. But we've found a powerhouse cast for this rock opera who are going to blow the roof off the theatre eight times a week.

“Australia has deep affection for SUPERSTAR, from the original concept album which was played in every household, to the original production starring Trevor White and Jon English, through to the sold out-arena performances starring John Farnham and Kate Ceberano. We have an extraordinary cast to bring to life this fresh and bold new version. It will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time.”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus for an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical's Broadway debut. An Australian arena tour featuring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Angry Anderson, Russell Morris and John Waters toured Australia in 1992 to sell-out performances.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

Produced by John Frost and David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR features lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The Australian creative team comprises Associate Director Shaun Rennie, Musical Director Laura Tipoki, Resident Choreographer Bree Tipoki, Associate Lighting Designer Gavan Swift and Associate Sound Designer Michael Waters.

SYDNEY SEASON

Venue: Capitol Theatre, Sydney

Season: From 6 November

Performance Times: Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri- Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or 136 100; Groups 8+ email groups@ticketmaster.com.au

PERTH SEASON

Venue: Crown Theatre

Season: From 13 February

Performance Times: Tue-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or 136 100; Groups 8+ email groups@ticketmaster.com.au

MELBOURNE SEASON

Venue: Princess Theatre

Season: From 16 March

Performance Times: Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri- Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or phone 1300 111 011; Groups 8+ call (03) 9299 9873 or email groups@marrinergroup.com.au

