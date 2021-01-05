Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Zach Theatre Wins Theatre Company Of The Decade!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Austin Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
annie and billy dragoo
Best Ensemble
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Georgetown Palace Theatre
Best Theatre Staff
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Georgetown Palace Theatre
Costume Design of the Decade
Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020
Favorite Social Media
Zach Theatre
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Georgetown Palace Theatre
Lighting Design of the Decade
Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019
Original Script Of The Decade
kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018
Set Design Of The Decade
J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018
Sound Design of the Decade
T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Zach Theatre
Vocalist Of The Decade
Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019
