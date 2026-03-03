Cast Set for ZAPATA: A FOLKLÓRIO SUPERHERO MUSICAL at Zach Theater

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zach Theater has revealed the cast and creatives for the family series musical Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical, conceived, written, and composed by Jesse J. Sanchez. This world premiere is directed by Anna Skidis Vargas with musical direction by Benjamin Dia and choreography by Mayra Agis. Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical plays March 27–April 26, 2026 in The Whisenhunt at Zach.

Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical was originally commissioned by Zach Theater as part of the nationwide initiative by TYA/USA and the BIPOC Superhero Project, led by playwright and Zach alumni José Casas. After receiving grant support from the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), Zapata’s developmental journey included a reading at the 2024 Austin Latinx New Play Festival, 2025 NAMT, The Orchard Project and 2025 Live & In Color.

When heritage meets heroism, anything is possible. Sixteen-year-old Xochitl dreams of becoming a folklórico dancer—but her mom wants her focused on fitting in and getting ahead. When her mother is suddenly kidnapped by the villainous Helado and his feline army, Xochitl discovers a family secret: she holds the power of Zapata. With her talking chihuahua sidekick by her side, she dances her way down El camino de las estrellas in a vibrant adventure filled with tradition, magic, and plenty of sass.

Casting for Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical includes Lucero Garcia as Xochitl/Zapata/Gatitos; Olivia Rodriguez as Ofelia/T./Gatitos; Michael Reyna as Helado/Q/Sparrow; Zaid Ricarte as Chicalinga/Gatitos; and Diana Alcaraz as Albondiga/Amparo/Gatitos.

Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas with musical direction by Benjamin Dia and choreography by Mayra Agis. The additional production team for Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical includes scenic and video design by Max Estudillo Cantú; properties design by Brady Flock; costume design by David Arevalo; lighting design by AJ Rose; sound design by Johann Solo; stage manager Brennah Crowley-Galvin; and assistant stage manager Victoria Salazar.

Special events in celebration of Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical:

Pay What You Wish – limted number of tickets are available while inventory lasts beginning Friday, March 27

ASL Performance – Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 12:00pm