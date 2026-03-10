Nicholas Rodriguez to Present SINCERELY, SONDHEIM at Zach Theater

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zach Theater alum Nicholas Rodriguez will return to the stage in Nicholas Rodriguez Live: Sincerely, Sondheim for one night only on Tuesday, April 28 at The Topfer at Zach Theater. Tickets on sale Thursday, March 12 at 12PM.

For one night only, Austinite Nicholas Rodriguez (Mothers and Sons, Les Misérables, Love! Valour! Compassion!) returns to the Topfer in a love letter to Stephen Sondheim.

Sincerely, Sondheim is an evening of personal stories from Sondheim’s world to relationships and projects, selections of his beautiful music from his greatest hits and more, and even Nicholas’ personal story for an intimate evening of joy celebrating Sondheim.

For one night only at Zach, Broadway star Nicholas Rodriguez takes you inside the world of Stephen Sondheim. Told through Sondheim's own handwritten letters to legends like Oscar Hammerstein II, Jonathan Larson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this concert celebrates an extraordinary life and the friendships that shaped it. Featuring songs from Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, and more, don't miss this unforgettable evening. Sondheim, in his own words.

About Nicholas Rodriguez

Nicholas Rodriguez has had an extensive career on Broadway, film, and the concert stage. He was recently seen in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company on Broadway opposite Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk and toured the U.S. as Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music directed by Jack O’Brien.

Nicholas made his Broadway debut in Disney’s production of Tarzan. Off-Broadway he starred in The Toxic Avenger: The Musical, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, Death for Five Voices.

He starred opposite Kathleen Turner in Mother Courage and Her Children at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, where he also played Billy Bigelow in Carousel (Helen Hayes Nomination), Sebastian in the World Premier of Destiny of Desire, Freddy in My Fair Lady (Helen Hayes nomination), Fabrizio in Light in the Piazza and was also seen as Curly in Oklahoma! for which he received a 2011 Helen Hayes Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” and was named “Top 10 Performers of 2010” by Hilton Als of The New Yorker.

On the big screen, Rodriguez was seen in “Sex and the City 2.” He is also featured on the film’s soundtrack.

Nicholas has been a soloist with many symphonies across the world including performances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

He is perhaps best known for the role of Nick Chavez on ABC’s “One Life to Live” for which he received the GLAAD Media Award, the 2009 Visibility Award and, along with his co-stars, “Men of the Year.”