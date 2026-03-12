John Beasley Celebrates Miles Davis at Eisemann Center
Presented in cabaret style, this performance offers an up-close and immersive experience, perfect for both jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike.
In celebration of one of the most revolutionary artists in jazz history, the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will welcome Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis at 100, led by award-winning pianist and composer John Beasley. This electrifying performance will take place Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the intimate Bank of America Theatre as part of the Center's popular Cabaret Series.
Beasley's bold tribute delves into the expansive and ever-evolving legacy of Miles Davis. With a star-studded sextet of top-tier musicians, Unlimited Miles explores every decade of Davis's chameleonic career — from bebop to cool jazz, fusion to funk — through innovative arrangements that are as forward-thinking as the legend himself.
Known for his Grammy-winning work with MONK'estra and collaborations with music icons such as Herbie Hancock and Steely Dan, Beasley brings a singular vision to this centennial celebration. Audiences can expect a night of genre-defying brilliance, rooted in history but leaping into the future — a reflection of Davis's own restless genius.
