John Beasley Celebrates Miles Davis at Eisemann Center

In celebration of one of the most revolutionary artists in jazz history, the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will welcome Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis at 100, led by award-winning pianist and composer John Beasley. This electrifying performance will take place Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the intimate Bank of America Theatre as part of the Center's popular Cabaret Series.

Beasley's bold tribute delves into the expansive and ever-evolving legacy of Miles Davis. With a star-studded sextet of top-tier musicians, Unlimited Miles explores every decade of Davis's chameleonic career — from bebop to cool jazz, fusion to funk — through innovative arrangements that are as forward-thinking as the legend himself.

Known for his Grammy-winning work with MONK'estra and collaborations with music icons such as Herbie Hancock and Steely Dan, Beasley brings a singular vision to this centennial celebration. Audiences can expect a night of genre-defying brilliance, rooted in history but leaping into the future — a reflection of Davis's own restless genius.

Presented in cabaret style, this performance offers an up-close and immersive experience, perfect for both jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike.