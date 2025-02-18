TXST SoTDF Will Host 23rd Annual New American Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas State's School of Theatre, Dance and Film (SoTDF) invites all playwrights from across the country to submit for the 23rd celebration of new American theatre via the rebranded New American Play Festival at Texas State. After 22 years of celebrating Black and Latino voices in American theatre through the Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration, TXST SoTDF welcomes scripts from American Playwrights as we introduce the New American Play Festival.

The workshop for each play includes a professional guest director, actors, auditions, 3-5 days of open rehearsals and in-class presentations by guest artists culminating in script in hand readings open to the entire campus and local community. This event annually lends an ear to new voices and helps writers, in collaboration with directors, actors and dramaturgs, to shape their stories and hone their craft in a workshop environment.

Professionals and students alike will share the play with the entire campus and local community in a staged reading for audiences, followed by a discussion and/or question-and-answer session.

All unproduced and unpublished plays are due to the department by April 15, 2025. Information regarding requirements and registration is detailed on the New American Play Festival website, napf.finearts.txst.edu.

