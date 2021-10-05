Seismic Dance Event In Austin Announces Final Lineup, Shares Daily Artist Schedule & Releases Single Day Tickets

Seismic Dance Event, the premiere boutique house and techno music festival in Austin, Texas, has announced the final lineup for their highly-anticipated return to The Concourse Project on November 12-14. Dropping an additional batch of artists to a lineup that now includes over fifty names that define the sounds of the global underground dance movement, Seismic continues its legacy as a must-visit event for techno tourists and genre devotées with the Seismic Dance Event 4.0 lineup while also releasing the day-by-day artist schedule for the festival.

Since its launch in 2018, Seismic has sought to gather a forward-thinking assemblage of musical talent in an intimate environment. Produced by Austin dance power-house RealMusic Events, the festival prides itself on showcasing the city as a rising destination for dance music. Taking place at The Concourse Project, a new seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team, fans are treated to world-class production on three stages both indoor and outdoor plus art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of surprises that make this the region's most immersive electronic event to date.

After already releasing a huge phase one lineup that garnered national and international attention with its diverse roster of talent, Seismic then followed this by releasing their final lineup that now also includes Night Bass founder AC Slater, Detroit techno legend Carl Craig, the secondary alias of Oliver Heldens known as HI-LO, the renowned Glasgow house duo Illyus & Barrientos, a live performance from Dutch techno powerhouse Reinier Zonneveld, acclaimed Mexican duo Tom & Collins, and more including Kyle Walker and HoneyLuv. Moving towards the stage lineup highlights, Seismic's renowned Volcano Stage welcomes some of global techno's brightest stars including Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens, ANNA, Pan-Pot, Will Clarke, and Ida Engberg. The genre's melodic titans will also be on full display with coveted live sets from Stephan Bodzin and Ben Böhmer (live) as well as triumphs from Yotto, Luttrell, Patrice Bäumel, Öona Dahl, Adriatique, Township Rebellion, Jonas Rathsman, and Rinzen.

The Tsunami Stage will gather some of the most celebrated 4/4 DJs and producers from every corner of the world for the three-day event. Crosstown Rebels boss Damian Lazarus, South African legend Black Coffee and the mighty Bonobo (dj set) top the lineup alongside Paradise's Jamie Jones, the masked wonder of Claptone, chart-topper Dom Dolla, UK house duo Solardo, Trikk's Patrick Topping, the globe-trotting Seth Troxler and Solid Grooves founder Michael Bibi.

The bill continues with standout performances from the likes of Kyle Watson, Eats Everything, Booka Shade (live), Mark Knight, Mason Maynard, Steve Darko, Cloonee and more. A third immersive stage environment will be announced ahead of the show.

Tickets are now available for the event and can be purchased on the Seismic website. This includes 3-day general admission tickets, a VIP option, and single-day tickets. Weekend passes are now almost sold out.

RealMusic Events has spent the last 12 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.