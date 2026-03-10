CINDERELLA Comes to Theatre Arlington This Month

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Arlington will present Cinderella, opening March 27th. The first offering of Theatre Arlington's 2026 Family Series events reimagines the classic tale of love with brand-new toe tapping music, laugh out loud humor, and all the magic you could ever want–glass slipper included! With book and lyrics written by Executive Producer Steven D. Morris and all new music by Don Powers, Cinderella will waltz into your hearts for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Playwright, Executive Producer, and Director Steven D. Morris hopes your whole family will enjoy conversations about the greatest magic of all, the magic inside us all–Love! Stay for a one-of-a-kind meet and greet with the cast after the show, complete with autographs and photo opportunities.

Group Ticket rates for the show are available for parties of 10 or more.

Cinderella will open Friday, March 27th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, April 4th at 2 pm with the following schedule: Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

3 Daytime Field Trip opportunities at 10am and 12:30 pm on the following dates: March 31st, April 1st, April 2nd.