HELL'S KITCHEN, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2026-2027 Broadway in Austin Season

Texas Performing Arts’ 2026-2027 Broadway in Austin Season will include 11 Broadway shows headed to Bass Concert Hall, including seven Austin premieres and the returns of unforgettable fan favorites.

The 2026-2027 Season kicks off with a hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, with MRS. DOUBTFIRE. Then, the untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL. The series continues with BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award–winning musical is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the GRAMMY Award–winning album to life. Next up is the multi-award-winning musical, Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN featuring music and new songs by the 17-time GRAMMYAward winner. The unique, spectacle-filled musical based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS brings a spellbinding story to the stage. Then, the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film, DEATH BECOMES HER will have audiences roaring with laughter. The season is rounded out by a play with Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. Subscribers can make it an 8-show package with one of the most beautiful and stunning productions in history, Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Additionally, the Tony and GRAMMYAward-winning musical, celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie, WAITRESS; the hilarious musical based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE; and one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, THE BOOK OF MORMON, return as 2026-2027 Season Options.

Broadway in Austin 7- or 8-show subscription packages go on sale beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9. 7-show packages start as low as $290. All current 2025-2026 Subscribers will be automatically renewed risk-free for the 2026-2027 Season on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Existing subscribers can log into their account now to view their invoice prior to renewals.

“This season represents everything I love about Broadway—bold new shows, beloved favorites, and stories that speak to everyone,” said Texas Performing Arts’ Executive and Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “With 11 extraordinary productions headed to Austin, this is our biggest season yet. I’m especially looking forward to new musicals like Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, the runaway hit Buena Vista Social Club™, and the wickedly funny Death Becomes Her. I also can’t wait for our audiences to see the epic stagings of The Phantom of the Opera and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—both huge productions full of theater magic. There is truly something for everyone, and I couldn’t be more excited for our audiences to make another season of great memories as they experience the best of Broadway with us.”

Texas Performing Arts’ 2026-2027 Broadway in Austin Season features 11 productions from September 2026 to June 2027 at Bass Concert Hall, including:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE | September 22 – 27, 2026

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Austin in this internationally acclaimed hit.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL | November 3 – 8, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a GrammyLifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB | December 1 – 6, 2026

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tonyand GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN | February 23 – March 3, 2027

Welcome to HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit musical from 17-time GrammyAward winning Alicia Keys—inspired by her life, her music, and her community.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It’s a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick that is, “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!” HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook), with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS | April 6 – 11, 2027

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

DEATH BECOMES HER | April 27 – May 2, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD | May 19 – 30, 2027

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is coming to Austin. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play.

When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | January 20 – 31, 2027

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

WAITRESS | October 21 – 23, 2026

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

BEETLEJUICE | March 19 – 21, 2027

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Austin by popular demand.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

THE BOOK OF MORMON | June 8 – 13, 2027

It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.