New Documentary MICKEY To Have World Premiere At SXSW Film Festival

MICKEY, a new feature documentary by Mexican filmmaker Dano García, will make its world premiere in the Global section of the SXSW Film Festival, running March 12–18, 2026 in Austin.

The film centers on Mickey Cundapí, also known artistically as Mis$ Mickey, a multidisciplinary trans artist whose creative work uses play and performance to revisit memory and reshape personal history. Filmed over a ten-year period, the documentary follows Cundapí as she navigates gender transition in the conservative coastal city of Mazatlán, a place known for its vibrant carnival culture but also persistent homophobia and transphobia.

García and Cundapí first met as teenagers while attending the same Catholic school. The film draws on archival footage from their youth alongside contemporary scenes, documenting their long-standing friendship and creative collaboration. Through artistic reenactments, personal reflections, and community engagement, the project reconstructs moments from their shared past while exploring questions of identity, resilience, and belonging.

Produced by Joceline Hernández, Indira Cato, Alejandra Guevara, and Christian Giraud for Phototaxia Pictures, MICKEY combines archival material, staged performance, and observational documentary to examine how memory can be revisited and transformed through artistic expression.

The premiere marks García’s return to SXSW following the success of their debut feature KINGS OF NOWHERE, which previously received the festival’s Global Audience Award.