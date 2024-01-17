Photos: First Look At the Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theatre

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 runs at ZACH Theatre directed by Dave Steakley, January 31– March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 runs at ZACH Theatre directed by Dave Steakley, January 31–March 3, 2024 at ZACH360 in The Topfer at ZACH (202 South Lamar, Austin, TX 78704). Start at $25 available at ZACH’s box office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org.

An electropop opera ripped from a slice of Tolstoy's War and Peace. From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Following a critically exalted premiere at Ars Nova in New York City, a subsequent Off-Broadway transfer, and an acclaimed run on Broadway, this award-winning musical expands the possibilities for the genre with its daring score and bold storytelling.

Age Recommendation: 12 and up (for adult situations and some violence).

Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater

The Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE COMET OF 1812 At ZACH Theater




Recommended For You