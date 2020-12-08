HUMAN RESOURCES: THE MUSICAL Extends For Two Extra Performances

Following a successful opening weekend, pieces in The Austin Chronicle and on KUT, Austin's NPR station, Human Resources: The Musical is officially extending for two more performances - on 12/18/20 and 12/19/20, at 7 PM CT/8 PM ET.

Human Resources is an entirely virtual production that re-imagines what theater could look like in the pandemic. Audience members have said things such as, "this is a great model for what is possible," and "I love how seamlessly the show was adapted to a new and unfamiliar medium. The performances, both comedic and dramatic, were stellar, top-notch."

Human Resources: The Musical follows Emily Silverberg, who is down on her luck after she loses her job at a health startup. After all, she's $90,000 in debt from grad school. Worse, has been struggling to conceive, and her job was supposed to cover IVF. Mysteriously, she receives a message from Greener Pastures - the biggest health food empire in the world.

Greener Pastures is a little different, after all. They call each other part of a "family." Pregnant women seem to never come back after long maternity leaves. And they proudly state their mission is to feed the Earth. Let's just say they take that mission very seriously...

Human Resources is a campy, over-the-top musical with elements of B-horror comedy that asks us what we'd be willing to give up for purpose and a place, while simultaneously tearing down the systems that prevent us from truly succeeding.

Human Resources features a cast and crew of nearly 30 and an original book and lyrics by Mallory Schlossberg, music by Schlossberg and Alexandra Smith, and arrangements and scoring by Smith.

For more information visit www.humanresourcesmusical.com. You can get tickets here.