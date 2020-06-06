HCCT Will Reopen This Summer With Youth Summer Theatre Program Performance of THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR.

Under Phase III of Governor Abbott's plan to safely and strategically open Texas while minimizing the spread of COVID-19, fine arts performance halls can open starting June 10 at 50% capacity. That means that the Hill Country Community Theatre's Youth Summer Theatre Program can perform Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." for the public this July.

"If we weren't able to open, we were going to video record the performances, edit them, then give each student a DVD to show to family and friends," said Mike Rademaekers, HCCT's executive director. "Now, we can do both, and we are very excited!" The camp will run July 13 through July 26, Monday through Friday from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with performances on Thursday, July 23, Friday, July 24 at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 PM.

Christine Ashbaugh and Jordan Jones will head the program. Rademaekers and Patrick Lescarbeau will assist, along with professional videographer, Jett Richards. "Kids will learn the fundamentals of acting as well as techniques to perform for the camera, and they will gain the experience of how video productions are put together," said Rademaekers.

Health protocols published by Governor Abbott's office will be strictly followed. "There will be a lot of changes," said Rademaekers. "Parents not being permitted to enter the building during camp hours is just one of the new rules to which we have to adhere. They must sign in and sign out campers from their cars in the parking lot. In addition to sanitizing everything, we are upgrading quite a few things in the theatre, including the faucets in the restrooms, to be hands-free. Your children's health and safety is our number one priority."

For an application, call the theatre at (830) 693-2474, email director@theHCCT.org, or go to www.theHCCT.org. If accepted, the price of the program is $310 per student, ages 8 to 17. Students will be asked to audition for the show with a video recording before the first day of camp. "Just like professional actors do," added Rademaekers.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, "Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr." lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, book by Doug Wright, music by David Weinstein, is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. "There are plenty of roles for guys and girls," said Rademaekers. "It is going to be an excellent experience for them!"

Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You